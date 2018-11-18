VIDEO: Vancouver Giants couldn’t find the net: coach

Giants are hoping to earn a win Wednesday in Seattle, when they take on the Thunderbirds. That, following a loss Sunday against Victoria, and another loss the night before against Everett. (Rik Fedyck/Vancouver Giants)

Heading into the weekend, the talk around the Vancouver Giants locker room was a struggling offence that had managed just 13 goals during their previous eight games, so 16 goals in their next three contests should have been a welcome relief. But the Giants managed just one victory in those three games.

The Giants fell 3-1 on Sunday afternoon to the visiting Victoria Royals at Langley Events Centre (LEC) in Western Hockey League action, as they wrapped up three games in less than 48 hours with two of a possible six points.

The lone victory came Friday night as the host Giants pummeled the Regina Pats 10-4 at LEC.

Vancouver did manage five goals the next night in Everett, but the Silvertips prevailed 6-5.

Head coach Michael Dyck liked his team’s third period on Saturday – where they nearly rallied from a 4-1 deficit – and their final 40 minutes on Sunday.

“There is no easy way to winning. You have to earn everything you are going to get and every time you look for a shortcut, it usually ends up in your net or you lose a lot of momentum,” he said.

“We had lots of chances, we just couldn’t find the net,” Dyck added. “The puck wasn’t bouncing our way tonight.”

Vancouver still leads the WHL’s B.C. division with 30 points, but the Royals (12-6-0-0, 24 points) are now within six points while possessing four games in hand.

In Sunday’s game, Dylan Plouffe opened the scoring 5:03 into the contest before Logan Doust tied it less than three minutes later and D-Jay Jerome struck for what turned out to be the winner at 13:12 of the opening period.

Lukas Svejkovsky nearly extended the game beyond 60 minutes, when he beat Victoria goaltender Griffen Outhouse but could not beat the post.

And Vancouver had another glorious opportunity in the dying moments with two Royals in the penalty box and Giants goalie Trent Miner on the bench for a six-on-three advantage. However, Dino Kambeitz came up with the puck for the empty-net goal.

Things don’t get much easier for Vancouver as they look to get back in the win column as they head to Seattle on Wednesday, Nov. 21 to battle a Thunderbirds squad – which has already handed the Giants two of their six regulation losses.

Following that, Vancouver is back at LEC on Saturday, once again to play the Royals.

 

Most Read

