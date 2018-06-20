Semiahmoo Totem Izzy Forsyth is set to attend an identification/scouting camp in Las Vegas later this month. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Vegas basketball camp invite for Semiahmoo’s Forsyth

South Surrey basketball player is only player in B.C. picked for Blue Star 30 camp

A few months removed from earning an invite to a Canada Basketball high-performance camp, Semiahmoo Secondary’s Izzy Forsyth is set to hit the hard court at another prestigious event in Las Vegas.

Forsyth – who was one of four Totems to be invited to the national camp in March, alongside Faith Dut, Tara Wallack and Deja Lee – will attend the Nike-sponsored Blue Star 30 Elite Camp in Vegas from June 27-30 alongside other top 2003-born players from across North America and Europe.

It’s the second time Forsyth has been invited to attend the camp, which serves as an identification/scouting opportunity for NCAA schools and, for older players, European professional teams.

Forsyth was invited to attend the scouting showcase after coaches were impressed by her performance at a tournament in Indianapolis last summer. She is one of only three Canadians to be invited to the camp, and the only player from B.C.

