Vegas basketball camp invite for Semiahmoo’s Forsyth

Semiahmoo Totem Izzy Forsyth is set to attend an identification/scouting camp in Las Vegas later this month. (Nick Greenizan photo)

A few months removed from earning an invite to a Canada Basketball high-performance camp, Semiahmoo Secondary’s Izzy Forsyth is set to hit the hard court at another prestigious event in Las Vegas.

Forsyth – who was one of four Totems to be invited to the national camp in March, alongside Faith Dut, Tara Wallack and Deja Lee – will attend the Nike-sponsored Blue Star 30 Elite Camp in Vegas from June 27-30 alongside other top 2003-born players from across North America and Europe.

It’s the second time Forsyth has been invited to attend the camp, which serves as an identification/scouting opportunity for NCAA schools and, for older players, European professional teams.

Forsyth was invited to attend the scouting showcase after coaches were impressed by her performance at a tournament in Indianapolis last summer. She is one of only three Canadians to be invited to the camp, and the only player from B.C.