Kid trying out a gear at the Welcome Event of the First Shift hockey program. (Photo: Bala Yogesh)

VIDEO: First Shift Program introduces Hockey to the parents and kids of Surrey

The program introduces the sport in an inexpensive way

Surrey’s Shannon Wheaton says what she liked about having her son take part in the First Shift hockey program is simple.

“It’s a special moment that I get to have with him and share the experience,” she told the Now-Leader during First Shift’s welcome event on Sunday at Cloverdale’s Agriplex.

First Shift is designed to introduce kids to hockey in a cost effective way. There are six sessions in each program where the kids learn skating and fundamentals of the sport.

During Sunday’s welcome event, kids got the chance to try on equipment and give the sport a go.

Wheaton said her son has not played organized hockey before but has played with his brother and other kids in the street.

“He’s very interested in the game,” Wheaton said. “It’s a great opportunity for him to try the sport. He was super excited to give it a try.”

Wheaton said sports create many opportunities for young people.

“It gives them a chance to be part of a team, great exercise and it teaches them how to get along in different situations with all sorts of personalities,” Wheaton said.

She said the program was an inexpensive way to introduce her son to hockey.

“I hope it’s very successful and they continue on with it and give other kids an opportunity to play.”

First Shift’s Deanna Cox said the program is designed to attract families who have never been exposed to the sport.

“It’s meant to be a low-cost introduction to the game and make it easier for families to try it out see if this sport is for them,” she said.

Cox said the response to the program has been great and that they have 46 players who have signed up.

First Shift was launched in 2014 by Bauer and Hockey Canada with Canadian Tire joining them as title sponsor in 2016.

The cost of the program is $199 and kids get all the equipment and gear. The equipment is provided by Bauer.

To learn more about the program, visit firstshift.ca.


yogesh.bala@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Yogesh on Twitter

 

Previous story
Chinese youth hockey team touring Vancouver Island
Next story
Putin to athletes: Ignore doping scandals at Olympics

Just Posted

VIDEO: First Shift Program introduces Hockey to the parents and kids of Surrey

The program introduces the sport in an inexpensive way

Vigil to be held for Surrey Sikh temple caretaker, victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Six worshippers were killed and 19 injured when a lone gunman opened fire at Quebec City mosque

Cloverdale gamers to open second ‘House of Cards’ location

Card game duo want to create a community hub in their hometown of Cloverdale

Clayton resident ‘livid’ after Surrey says no to crosswalk improvement

Crosswalk already meets ‘nationally accepted criteria’: City of Surrey

UPDATE: Work begins to repair White Rock mudslide

Repair design expected to help determine cause of slope’s collapse

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studio

B.C.’s top doctor cites ‘trial batch,’ as possible link to rash of drug overdoses

Health officials speculate on reasons for nine overdoses in five days in the Interior

New app alerts bystanders trained in CPR to nearby cardiac arrests

PulsePoint smartphone app will alert CPR trained bystander when someone goes into cardiac arrest

Alberta Premier warns of ‘consequences’ for B.C.

Rachel Notley held an emergency cabinet meeting Wednesday over attempts to hinder expansion of Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline.

Man linked to Silver Creek farm search faces new assault charges

New charges have been laid on Curtis Sagmoen and police seek information from witnesses or other women who may have been victimized.

FOX pays $3B for Thursday Night Football

CBS and NBC each paid $450 million for the previous two-year package.

Erik Guay to miss Winter Olympics

One of Canada’s top medal hopes in alpine skiing is pulling out of the Games due to a back injury

School board refuses to host meeting after anti-SOGI trustee plans to attend

Chilliwack trustee Barry Neufeld outspoken opponent of SOGI

Father still hunting killer of B.C. realtor 10 years after her death

Realtor was showing a Victoria-area home when she was murdered in February 2008 and the case remains unsolved

Most Read