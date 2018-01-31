VIDEO: First Shift Program introduces Hockey to the parents and kids of Surrey

The program introduces the sport in an inexpensive way

Kid trying out a gear at the Welcome Event of the First Shift hockey program. (Photo: Bala Yogesh)

Surrey’s Shannon Wheaton says what she liked about having her son take part in the First Shift hockey program is simple.

“It’s a special moment that I get to have with him and share the experience,” she told the Now-Leader during First Shift’s welcome event on Sunday at Cloverdale’s Agriplex.

First Shift is designed to introduce kids to hockey in a cost effective way. There are six sessions in each program where the kids learn skating and fundamentals of the sport.

During Sunday’s welcome event, kids got the chance to try on equipment and give the sport a go.

Wheaton said her son has not played organized hockey before but has played with his brother and other kids in the street.

“He’s very interested in the game,” Wheaton said. “It’s a great opportunity for him to try the sport. He was super excited to give it a try.”

Wheaton said sports create many opportunities for young people.

“It gives them a chance to be part of a team, great exercise and it teaches them how to get along in different situations with all sorts of personalities,” Wheaton said.

She said the program was an inexpensive way to introduce her son to hockey.

“I hope it’s very successful and they continue on with it and give other kids an opportunity to play.”

First Shift’s Deanna Cox said the program is designed to attract families who have never been exposed to the sport.

“It’s meant to be a low-cost introduction to the game and make it easier for families to try it out see if this sport is for them,” she said.

Cox said the response to the program has been great and that they have 46 players who have signed up.

First Shift was launched in 2014 by Bauer and Hockey Canada with Canadian Tire joining them as title sponsor in 2016.

The cost of the program is $199 and kids get all the equipment and gear. The equipment is provided by Bauer.

To learn more about the program, visit firstshift.ca.



yogesh.bala@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Yogesh on Twitter