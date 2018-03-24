VIDEO: Hockey tournament remembers young fan

More than 500 players took part in the annual Jordan Owens memorial hockey tournament at the Langley Sportsplex. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Hundreds of players and dozens of teams are taking part in the 18th Annual Jordan Owens Memorial Tournament in Langley.

The event, a fundraiser for the British Columbia’s Children’s Hospital Foundation, was organized by the Langley Minor Hockey Association to honour the memory of Jordan, an avid hockey fan from Langley who died on July 8, 1999 after a long battle with cancer.

“He (Jordan) loved hockey so much,” tournament spokesperson Melissa LeClair said.

“He loved the sport, he loved to play, he loved to be in the environment of hockey. So the whole point of the tournament is to kind of reflect the personality of Jordan.”

The event is for initiation-aged hockey players, from five to eight.

This year, 525 players and 38 teams took part.

“It’s a very, very big tournament,” LeClair said.

“They come from all over the place.”

Over the years, teams have come from as far away as Seattle to participate, she said.

LeClair said the event was less about winning or losing and more about providing a “laid-back, fun time for kids.”

“Everyone has fun.”

The four-day tournament at the Langley Sportsplex wraps up Sunday.

All of the proceeds from the event go to Children’s Hospital.

This year’s goal was $30,000.00

An online fundraising page estimates the event has raised over $190,000.00 over the 18 years it has operated.

The annual Jordan Owens memorial hockey tournament at the Langley Sportsplex. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Saturday morning action at the annual Jordan Owens memorial hockey tournament at the Langley Sportsplex. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Most Read

