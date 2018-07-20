VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

You’ve been throwing frisbees wrong.
Check out the video below, in which ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows the proper technique ahead of the annual Disc Break tournament in Nelson.
Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique
You’ve been throwing frisbees wrong.
Check out the video below, in which ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows the proper technique ahead of the annual Disc Break tournament in Nelson.
Closures in effect 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until RCMP determines the roads are safe to be reopened
Cedella Roman, 19, was held in U.S. after accidentally crossing border in South Surrey
Accused built case on records sent from Surrey Pretrial that weren’t his, though he thought they were
Bradley Schellenberg and Deanna Liu were awarded $100,000 and $110,000, respectively, for university
As shown by recent events both internationally and in White Rock, communication is an acquired skill
All 18 events kick off on the track, riding ring, fields, courts and lake in the Cowichan Valley
E. Harvey Elwin expresses concern about internal BC Hydro and government documents
Hockey exec’s experience ‘a huge asset for us as we continue our pursuit of a championship,’ GM says
“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”
Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code
Known as the Global Day of Inclusion, July 20 marks the first Special Olympics in 1968 in Chicago
Pair of fraudulent officers threaten to arrest 90-year-old woman
Plea for help to find hockey dad’s killer, Langley diver shares story of Thai cave rescue, and more
Elijah Gill, 12, is the sole Surrey player on Team BC for PeeWee Lacrosse
Hundreds of athletes and thousands of volunteers, coaches, parents and officials
All 18 events kick off on the track, riding ring, fields, courts and lake in the Cowichan Valley
Known as the Global Day of Inclusion, July 20 marks the first Special Olympics in 1968 in Chicago
Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique
Hockey exec’s experience ‘a huge asset for us as we continue our pursuit of a championship,’ GM says