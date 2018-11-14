Tristan Jarry in action earlier today. (Photo: Twitter.com/TheAHL)

WATCH: Goalie from North Delta scores in AHL hockey game

Tristan Jarry makes history for Penguins by hitting an empty net

North Delta-raised goalie Tristan Jarry made history by finding the net earlier today.

Into an empty net on the opposite end of the ice, he scored a goal for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the AHL team’s 5-1 win over Springfield Thunderbirds, in a matinee game played Wednesday (Nov. 14).

“Jarry became the first goaltender in Penguins history, and the 14th in AHL history, to record a goal,” says a post on the team’s Youtube channel.

In 2017, Jarry became the Pittsburgh Penguins’ top goaltender after Matt Murray went down with a leg injury.

• RELATED STORY: North Delta’s Jarry becomes the starting goaltender for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He has since split his time between the NHL and the Penguins’ farm team in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Years ago, the 1995-born Jarry was in the French-immersion program at Devon Gardens Elementary in North Delta. Later, he was schooled at Burnsview Secondary before switching to the hockey academy in South Delta. From there, he played four seasons with Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL before the Penguins drafted him in the second round, 44th overall, in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

• RELATED STORY: Penguins prospect Tristan Jarry aims to hit ice with Stanley Cup winners next season, from 2016.


