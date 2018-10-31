Surrey Eagles goalie Kyle Dumba stopped 34 shots in his team’s win over the Langley Rivermen Friday. (Garrett James photo)

Westgard hat trick leads Surrey Eagles to win over Langley

BCHL squad wins once in three games last week

A hat-trick from team captain Ty Westgard and a 34-save performance from goaltender Kyle Dumba led the undermanned Surrey Eagles to their lone win last week, a 4-2 road victory over their BC Hockey League rival Langley Rivermen.

The game, held Friday at Langley’s George Preston Recreation Centre, was the second half of back-to-back games between the two Mainland Division squads; on Wednesday in South Surrey, the Rivermen won 4-3.

The Eagles weren’t able to carry Friday’s momentum into the rest of the weekend, however, and dropped a 6-2 game to the visiting Victoria Grizzlies Sunday afternoon at South Surrey Arena.

The Birds – who have been playing for the better part of the last two weeks with an understaffed roster due to a rash of injuries – still sit in the basement of their division, with a 6-15 win-loss record.

• READ ALSO: Surrey Eagles add former NHLer Teubert to staff

The Eagles played with fewer players than allowed in both weekend tilts.

“It kind of started on the Island on the weekend (before), where a couple of guys got banged up and bruised,” Eagles assistant coach Brad Tobin explained prior to puck drop Friday, in a pre-game interview with team broadcaster Greg Balloch.

“We’re used to it… in Cowichan and Victoria, those last two games we were pretty much rolling nine forwards.

“It gives guys the opportunity to keep rolling… if you make a mistake or whatever, you’re (still) back out there for the next shift.”

Their place in the standings aside, there was reason for optimism for the inconsistent squad. For starters, the team’s goaltending situation is finally sorted out, after the trade last week of Daniel Davidson left the team with two netminders, including the recently acquired Dumba, who, it appears, will given every opportunity to claim the starting job in the crease.

In addition to Friday’s win, Dumba – who has BCHL and Western Hockey League experience – stopped 40 shots against the Grizzlies Sunday and 27 Wednesday in the first game against the Rivermen.

Offensively, the offence continues to be led by Westgard, whose eight goals and 23 assists has him perched atop the BCHL’s scoring race, one point up on potential NHL first-round pick Alex Newhook of Victoria.

But in addition to Westgard’s three-goal performance Friday, the team got goals over the last week from both Holden Katzalay and Justyn Gurney – who both scored in Wednesday’s loss, and now have five goals apiece in their short times with the team. Both were added to the roster at the beginning of October.

On Sunday, playing with just 14 skaters instead of the usual 18, the team got goals from Jake Toor and John Evans. For Toor – who has played just three games this season – the marker was his first of the season, and for Evans, a 16-year-old South Surrey native, his goal was his first-ever in the BCHL.

Evans, an affiliate player with the Birds who normally plays at the Delta Hockey Academy, scored his milestone goal from just in front of the Victoria net, after tapping in a pass from Corey Clifton.

The Eagles are back on the ice Friday at South Surrey Arena, where they’ll host the Powell River Kings. Another home game is scheduled for Sunday afternoon against the Trail Smoke Eaters – a game that has a 4 p.m. start.

VIDEO: Surrey soccer player scores Player of Year title as her SFU squad heads to playoffs

TransLink extends bidding deadline for Surrey LRT amid uncertainty

With mayor-elect McCallum vowing to nix the light rail line, TransLink says proponents want more 'clarity'

VIDEO: Surrey soccer player scores Player of Year title as her SFU squad heads to playoffs

Jenna-lee Baxter put up 'extraordinary' numbers this season, coach says

No one hurt after suspected ammonia leak in Cloverdale

Surrey Fire Service says only one building was evacuated, and ammonia levels were not dangerously high in the area

10 years jail following White Rock drug-house pleas

Frederic Dwayne Wilson sentenced in Surrey

RECIPE: How to make a spooky 'Dragon's Blood Punch'

It's Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to 'escalating' delays

Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike

Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Failing to stop at intersection, not using a signal while turning and hogging parking spots are just a few bad habits witnessed regularly, according to Research Co.

Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire

The strangest things ever returned to B.C. public library

Some things are returned decades late, others never belonged to the library at all

Facebook CEO asked to testify at joint committee formed by Canadian, British MPs

Committees have previously asked Mark Zuckerberg to appear before their respective members to discuss Cambridge Analytica and Facebook

B.C. government lobbying rules to be tightened

Stricter reporting of meetings, gifts among David Eby's changes

B.C. burlesque veteran Satan's Angel to retire after 50+ years

Septuagenarian performer still uses same flaming tassels from 1962

5 to start your day

Dangerous driving penalties skyrocket, Surrey crews on scene of possible ammonia leak in Cloverdale and mpore

