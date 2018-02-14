Cadets Morgan Dyke (left, Daniela Ursulesku (centre) and Sunny Hou (right) swept the female senior sprint race at provincials. (Joshua Jones photo)

White Rock cadets shoot for national biathlon titles

Four participants set for event in PEI next month

Four members of White Rock’s 907 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron will be travelling east next month, where they’ll take their best shot at winning a national biathlon title.

Cadets Kevin Shu, Luas Gorini Rodrigues, Morgan Dyke and Daniela Ursulesku will head to National Cadet Biathlon Championships, set for March 5-10 in Charlottetown, PEI. Each of the four qualified for the national competition after winning their respective divisions at a biathlon provincials earlier at Mount Washington.

More than 80 cadets from across B.C. took part in the provincial event.

