Mary Wright will represent Canada at the World Singles Champion of Champions event in Sydney, Australia, from Oct. 27-Nov. 5. (Contributed photo)

White Rock lawn bowler to represent Canada at Australia event

Mary Wright to compete at World Singles Champion of Champions tournament

One of the Semiahmoo Peninsula’s most accomplished lawn bowlers will be looking to add another trophy to her collection this month.

Mary Wright, head coach of the White Rock Lawn Bowling Club, will represent Canada at the World Singles Champion of Champions event in Sydney, Australia, from Oct. 27-Nov. 5.

The event will feature 26 bowlers who have won national singles titles in their respective countries. It will be Wright’s third time representing Canada in international singles competition.

Last month, Wright and her team won silver in the senior triples division of Canadian Championships, which were held in Calgary. Wright’s team was undefeated until the championship match against Alberta. The Albertans – who had lost twice by that point – defeated Wright’s B.C. team by a single point.

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after concussion

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP searching for missing teen

Kishan Gopal, 15, was last seen at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 17, in the 1900-block of King George Boulevard

White Rock lawn bowler to represent Canada at Australia event

Mary Wright to compete at World Singles Champion of Champions tournament

SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for Oct. 24 and beyond

Concerts, plays, festivals and more in our weekly guide

Surrey RCMP say teenager stabbed after ‘dispute’

Police say suspect and other youth fled the scene before officers arrived, near 147th Street and 83rd Avenue

Police called to reports of gunman at Delta Rise

Police searched the building for the suspect, but couldn’t find him

SLIDESHOW: White Rock Pumpkin Run raises $40K

Families dressed in Halloween costumes for annual event

New rules introduced to protect B.C. foreign workers from exploitation

More than 16,000 temporary permits issued last year

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after concussion

Rookie is back practising after being sidelined by Florida defenceman Mike Matheson

Metro Vancouver parking fees could rise to help pay for transit

Province tables bill that would generate an extra $10 million each year

UPDATED: 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

Tour company says vessel experienced some kind of mechanical issue

Pipeline opponents blast Trans Mountain re-approval plan

Environmental advocates, First Nations leaders say NEB review has same flaws as it had before

Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy: report

Canada among healthiest wealthy countries, but 8,000 overdose deaths since 2016 are causing concern

B.C. cold case helps ‘60 Minutes’ explain genetic genealogy

An arrest in the 1987 double-murder of two people from Victoria was one of three examples highlighted in a segment you can watch here

Delivery of cannabis could be impacted by postal strike

BC Liquor Distribution Branch look at alternative third-party delivery services

Most Read

l -->