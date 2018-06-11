White Rock-South Surrey Titans to host free football skills camp

Registration also open during Saturday event at South Surrey Athletic Park

The White Rock-South Surrey Titans football association is now accepting registrations for the upcoming fall season. (File photo)

The White Rock-South Surrey Titans have concluded the spring flag-football season, and the wheels are already in motion for the upcoming fall season.

This Saturday, the minor football association will host its annual Titans Skills Camp and Registration event.

The free skills camp is set to run from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at South Surrey Athletic Park’s field No. 1. The camp – open to players from age five to 18 – is non-contact and no equipment is required. Participants receive instruction from Titans coaches and senior players, a free lunch and a Titans’ football gift.

Players can also register for the upcoming season on-site Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., or online at www.letsgotitans.com

New for the fall season is two different flag-football divisions – junior flag (ages 5-7) as well as atom flag (ages 8-9). Tackle football is from ages 10 (peewee) to 18 (midget).

Practices for the fall season begin in July, and regular-season games begin in September, on Labour Day weekend. The regular season wraps up by the end of October and playoffs run until mid-November.

Last season, the Titans peewee and midget teams won provincial championships.



lance.peverley@peacearchnews.com



Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter