The White Rock-South Surrey Titans football association is now accepting registrations for the upcoming fall season. (File photo)

White Rock-South Surrey Titans to host free football skills camp

Registration also open during Saturday event at South Surrey Athletic Park

The White Rock-South Surrey Titans have concluded the spring flag-football season, and the wheels are already in motion for the upcoming fall season.

This Saturday, the minor football association will host its annual Titans Skills Camp and Registration event.

The free skills camp is set to run from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at South Surrey Athletic Park’s field No. 1. The camp – open to players from age five to 18 – is non-contact and no equipment is required. Participants receive instruction from Titans coaches and senior players, a free lunch and a Titans’ football gift.

Players can also register for the upcoming season on-site Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., or online at www.letsgotitans.com

New for the fall season is two different flag-football divisions – junior flag (ages 5-7) as well as atom flag (ages 8-9). Tackle football is from ages 10 (peewee) to 18 (midget).

Practices for the fall season begin in July, and regular-season games begin in September, on Labour Day weekend. The regular season wraps up by the end of October and playoffs run until mid-November.

Last season, the Titans peewee and midget teams won provincial championships.


lance.peverley@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
FIFA World Cup preview: Whitecaps’ Kendall Waston hopes to repeat success of Costa Rica in 2014 in Group E
Next story
Looking for the perfect jump

Just Posted

White Rock keen to rebuild sandcastle event

Semiahmoo First Nation approval, dealing with environmental concerns would be key to moving forward

White Rock’s fire safety assessment upgraded

Fire Underwriters Survey gives some of highest marks in Canada to city

Delta police arrest arson suspect

A home on Tsawwassen First Nation land was completely destroyed by fire Sunday night

Surrey to contribute $24M to LRT costs

City council has given its approval to sign two LRT-related agreements with TransLink, one that commits $24M to phase one

SFU’s Dooley the new chair of Surrey Board of Trade

Business organization’s AGM set for June 27 at Eaglequest Golf Course

VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

James Conway moved to Chilliwack in 2017, but neighbours say they recently learned of his address

Interior and Northern Health Authorities have highest suicide rates in B.C.

The Coroners Service released a report June 12 classifying suicide deaths

B.C. woman has hundreds show up in $500 Craigslist rental scam

Vancouver Island homeowner says fraudulent post encouraged people to peek in her windows

Trans Mountain’s first oil spill response ship ready

A total of $150-million is being spent on new response bases and vessels along the B.C. coast

VIDEO: Fresh challenge for B.C. breeder who produced Triple Crown winner, Justify

Next up, the St James’s Palace Stakes at the Royal Ascot race course

Fans turn out in droves to celebrate Cup-champion Capitals

Parade and rally midway between the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument commemorated first D.C. title

RCMP investigate attack on disabled stroke victim in northwest B.C.

The victim, who is recovering from a stroke suffered last year, needed treatment in hospital

Talks to begin with Trump administration on Columbia River Treaty renewal

U.S. wants to pay less for flood control, B.C. wants agriculture recognized

Lower Mainland couple wins Lotto Max draw

The couple matched all seven numbers for a Maxmillion prize, shared with one other in Ontario

Most Read

l -->