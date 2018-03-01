Head up with the puck, Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram looked for a way around Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman Connor McDonald Friday at the Langley Events Centre. The Giants edged the Oil Kings 2-1 in Western Hockey League action. Troy Landreville Black Press

WHL Rookie of the Month Bowen Byram, 16, a Giant on Vancouver’s blue-line

Barely old enough to drive, young rearguard already a Western Hockey League force

The Vancouver Giants’ shining young star on defence has been recognized by the Western Hockey League for a fantastic month of February.

Bowen Byram, who won’t turn 17 until June, has been named WHL Rookie of the Month.

Selected third overall by the Giants in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, Byram is enjoying a terrific first full season in the WHL.

Through 51 games Byram has registered six goals along with 17 assists for 23 points along with a plus-two rating and 35 penalty minutes.

February was particularly impressive for Byram, who logged major minutes in all situations for the Giants given their injury situation.

Through 12 February games, Byram scored three goals while adding six assists.

He is eligible for the 2019 NHL Draft.

Internationally Byram suited up for Canada at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and helped Canada Red to a silver medal.

Byram and his teammates return to action Friday night in Kamloops, marking the first of three games in a span of three days.

The G-Men return home to face the same Blazers team Saturday at 7 p.m. and will wrap up the weekend Sunday at home with a 2 p.m. showdown with the Everett Silvertips.

 

Vancouver Giants’ Bowen Byram and Prince George Cougars’ Jared Bethune during WHL action at the Langley Events Centre on Oct. 27. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Previous story
Semiahmoo, Sullivan Heights win on Day 1 of senior girls hoops provincials

Just Posted

Surrey motel being transformed into sanctuary to help heal vulnerable women

Facility on King George Boulevard will be named after teen who died in tent

Cloverdale ‘Birth Fair’ to bring in expert advice for new and expecting parents

The Birth Fair will return to Cloverdale Agriplex on March 3 and 4

Metro support vital to plan for South Surrey’s Hazelmere Valley

Regional public hearing to be set following draft amendment bylaw

White Rock apologizes for not being able to save ‘Empress Tree’ in Memorial Park

City says shallow roots extended further than expected.

Charge laid in Surrey bus assault

Police say attack was unprovoked

Teen shooting survivors ‘need to know they’re making a difference’

Peace Arch anti-gun rally to be repeated March 14 at South Surrey border

Jail sentence for Indigenous woman seems wrong: B.C. judge

24-year-old woman gets four years behind bars for manslaughter

Seattle NHL group says it got over 25,000 deposits for season tickets

Oak View Group said it hit initial goal of 10,000 deposits in 12 minutes

Semi destroyed in violent crash on Coquihalla

Three semi-trucks and at least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 5 near Kamloops

Cellphone catches fire, delays takeoff of Vancouver-bound flight

Plane was in Toronto, about to depart to Vancouver International Airport

BC WHL player signs with Canucks

Kelowna Rockets top scorer this season, Kole Lind, signs NHL entry level deal with Vancouver

B.C. filmmaker brings life with autistic son to the small screen

Hundreds of hours of home video, turned documentary, to air on major network this month

BCHL Today: Do the Merritt Centennials and Chilliwack Chiefs have a chance?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Parents, Muslim group welcome budget’s $81 million for federal no-fly fixes

Federal money will be used to develop ‘rigorous centralized screening model’ and advocates are pleased

Most Read

l -->