WHL Rookie of the Month Bowen Byram, 16, a Giant on Vancouver’s blue-line

Barely old enough to drive, young rearguard already a Western Hockey League force

Head up with the puck, Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram looked for a way around Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman Connor McDonald Friday at the Langley Events Centre. The Giants edged the Oil Kings 2-1 in Western Hockey League action. Troy Landreville Black Press

The Vancouver Giants’ shining young star on defence has been recognized by the Western Hockey League for a fantastic month of February.

Bowen Byram, who won’t turn 17 until June, has been named WHL Rookie of the Month.

Selected third overall by the Giants in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, Byram is enjoying a terrific first full season in the WHL.

Through 51 games Byram has registered six goals along with 17 assists for 23 points along with a plus-two rating and 35 penalty minutes.

February was particularly impressive for Byram, who logged major minutes in all situations for the Giants given their injury situation.

Through 12 February games, Byram scored three goals while adding six assists.

He is eligible for the 2019 NHL Draft.

Internationally Byram suited up for Canada at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and helped Canada Red to a silver medal.

Byram and his teammates return to action Friday night in Kamloops, marking the first of three games in a span of three days.

The G-Men return home to face the same Blazers team Saturday at 7 p.m. and will wrap up the weekend Sunday at home with a 2 p.m. showdown with the Everett Silvertips.