Harbour Air in Vancouver (Contributed/Harbour Air)

1-hour seaplane service between Vancouver and Seattle to soon take flight

For about $370 one-way, passengers can take off in Coal Harbour and touch down in downtown Seattle

British Columbians will soon have another option when it comes to quick travel from Vancouver to Seattle.

In a statement Thursday, Harbour Air and Kenmore Air announced the companies will be launching a new partnership service, offering a twice-a-day seaplane connecting the busy West Coast cities in one-hour travel time, set to kick off April 26.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Kenmore Air to launch this new international route that will enable people to fly between downtown Vancouver and downtown Seattle in one hour,” Randy Wright, Harbour Air Seaplanes president, said in a news release.

For about $370 one-way, passengers can take off in Coal Harbour and touch down in downtown Seattle in either the morning or mid-afternoon Monday to Friday.

Kenmore Air already operates daily seaplane flights from Victoria to Seattle, seeing nearly 20,000 passengers annually.

“Increasing cross-border collaboration has been top of mind for government, technology and business leaders alike, and we believe this route provides a fast, convenient and much needed solution,” Kenmore Air president Todd Banks said.

Premier John Horgan welcomed the new route connecting Vancouver to the Emerald City, calling the move one that will strengthen the connection between the province and neighbouring Washington State.

“Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and I have been working hard to grow our economies, find new opportunities to expand our flourishing tech and innovation corridor, and create good jobs on both sides of the border,” he said in a statement.

In March, Horgan announced the province would fund $300,000 towards a Washington State business case study connecting the two regions by high-speed rail.

In addition to the I-5 freeway, B.C. and Washington are already linked by Amtrak rail, airports and fast ferry service from Victoria.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A doggone Disney day

Just Posted

South Surrey students testing laws of robotics

Teamwork key as Semi teens learn no matter the outcome, ‘no one’s to blame’

Return to the Roaring Twenties at upcoming Surrey Archives talk

“Despite it being a time of prohibition, there is nothing ‘dry’ about this time in history”: archivist

Cross-country lost-letters quest ends in Langley

From South Surrey to Toronto and back, decades-old letters to be returned to writer

Hadwin flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

White Rock play-writing workshop aimed at mature beginners

Two-day event presented by Peninsula Productions

Sharing truth with art at inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women

Archivist curating dozens of paintings, poems and other artwork contributed during national inquiry

Committee recommends better settlement services for vulnerable refugees

Yazidi refugees face barriers in accessing affordable housing, mental health services, report says

Senators fear legal pot will hike number of Canadians barred entry to U.S.

Public Safety Minister says no reason why legalizing marijuana should create headaches at border

Fraser Institute study lists bad decisions, failure to act, as ICBC debt mounted

New Democrat government has confirmed the corporation faces a $1.3 billion loss this fiscal year

1-hour seaplane service between Vancouver and Seattle to soon take flight

For about $370 one-way, passengers can take off in Coal Harbour and touch down in downtown Seattle

B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Forestry minister said expanding exports to Asia was key

A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

Health Canada recalls plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree

Approximately 41,000 units were sold at stores in Canada.

NEB approves Trans Mountain pipeline route through Chilliwack residential area, school yard

City opposed realignment due to proximity to aquifer but NEB says decision ‘is in the public interest’

Most Read

  • 1-hour seaplane service between Vancouver and Seattle to soon take flight

    For about $370 one-way, passengers can take off in Coal Harbour and touch down in downtown Seattle

  • A doggone Disney day

    Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

  • 5 to start your day

    An Aldergrove woman is sexually assaulted, transit police get a 10% pay hike and more

l -->