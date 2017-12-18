5 to start your day

Owl found dead in South Surrey draws concern, Vancouver promoter bans Nazi symbols at shows and more

1. 600 Christmas cards sent in for homeless leaves Surrey woman blown away

Homeless advocate Erin Schulte said cards are from elementary school kids, senior homes and church groups. See more >

2. Owl found dead in South Surrey after eating rat poison

A South Surrey resident says she’s concerned for the safety of her pets after learning that an owl, which was found dead on her property. See more >

3. Star Wars auction by single anonymous seller draws ‘crazy’ response

Fans from all around Metro Vancouver stopped by to check out the collection of fandom memorabilia. See more >

4. Vancouver concert promoter bans Nazi symbols at shows

“We also can’t believe we have to say this, but we want to make it 100% clear in writing that there are no “Seig Heils” allowed in the pit,” the group wrote on Facebook. See more >

5. Police release shows suspect in assault of 23-year-old woman

The woman was able to free herself and run to safety, but Abbotsford police are asking the public to help identify her attacker. See more >

Just Posted

‘Concept planning’ for a new Surrey hospital is underway

It’s a first step in planning for a hospital here

Cuban woman wanted for trafficking in a school zone arrested at South Surrey border

47-year-old returned to U.S. officials by Canada Border Services Agency

Comet, the tiny kitten, gets a Christmas miracle

Comet came into the Langley shelter covered in ringworm and starving to death

Surrey Libraries’ top books for 2017 include ‘Potter’ and several mystery/thriller titles

A couple of classics also make the ‘checked out’ list

Online campaign aims to help injured South Surrey bartender

Bonnie Mills will be off work for weeks after back surgery

Surrey Eagles score eight on Teddy Bear Toss night

BC Hockey League team earns win, tie before holiday break

Aging population challenges justice system

“Our entire criminal justice system needs to come to grips with the fact that everybody is getting older.”

Foreign buyers own small portion of Canada’s housing market

New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners

Gord Downie chosen as back-to-back Newsmaker of the year

Gord Downie was chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker for second consecutive year

Early morning fatal crash leaves Burrard Street Bridge closed

One person is dead and two are in serious condition following a collision on the Vancouver bridge

Ridge RCMP impound new Jaguar with ‘N’

Driver ticketed for going 139 kilometres and hour in an 80 zone.

Swap food for fines at Fraser Valley Regional Library

Customers can get $2 off any outstanding fees or fines per non-perishable food item they bring in

Former B.C. fire chief found not guilty of sex assault

The jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case of a third complainant

Pot activists Marc and Jodie Emery get fine, probation

Jodie and Marc Emery pleaded guilty Monday to a number of drug-related charges related to what the Crown called a “sophisticated” dispensary operation.

