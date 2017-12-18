5 to start your day

1. 600 Christmas cards sent in for homeless leaves Surrey woman blown away
Homeless advocate Erin Schulte said cards are from elementary school kids, senior homes and church groups. See more >
2. Owl found dead in South Surrey after eating rat poison
A South Surrey resident says she’s concerned for the safety of her pets after learning that an owl, which was found dead on her property. See more >
3. Star Wars auction by single anonymous seller draws ‘crazy’ response
Fans from all around Metro Vancouver stopped by to check out the collection of fandom memorabilia. See more >
4. Vancouver concert promoter bans Nazi symbols at shows
“We also can’t believe we have to say this, but we want to make it 100% clear in writing that there are no “Seig Heils” allowed in the pit,” the group wrote on Facebook. See more >
5. Police release shows suspect in assault of 23-year-old woman
The woman was able to free herself and run to safety, but Abbotsford police are asking the public to help identify her attacker. See more >