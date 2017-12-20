Snow covers roofs and lawns in Vancouver Tuesday. (David Kuo/Twitter)

5 to start your day

Snow blankets Lower Mainland, verdict expected in ex-RCMP sex assault trial and more

1. Snow blanketed the Lower Mainland this week

According to Environment Canada, North Vancouver saw up to 13 centimetres while the Vancouver International Airport saw seven centimetres. See more >

2. RCMP officer charged in connection with South Surrey man’s death

Two-and-a-half years after police shot and killed her son Hudson in South Surrey, Jennifer Brooks has learned that one officer has been charged. See more >

3. Santa treks through snow to visit sick children at Surrey Memorial

On Tuesday, Saint Nicholas came to Surrey Memorial to visit some of the children staying at the hospital. See more >

4. Teachers from Maple Ridge voice support for SOGI

“Today, out of respect for brave LGBTQ+ youth, we will stand up for them. We stand with all LGBTQ+ youth. Furthermore, we do so with immense pride.” See more >

5. Verdict expected in ex-Mountie Tim Shields’ sexual assault trial

The former RCMP inspector’s trial centres around whether or not a 2009 sexual encounter in a RCMP bathroom was consensual.

See more >

PHOTOS: It’s a winter wonderland on B.C.’s south coast

Just Posted

VIDEO: RCMP officer charged in connection with South Surrey man’s death

Charges confirmed in Hudson Brooks case

Valley West Hawks lose top scorer ahead of international tournament

Leading point-getter Arshdeep Bains joins WHL’s Rebels for rest of season

Brookside Elementary in Surrey creates ‘The Mountain of Giving’

Students and staff have created a six-foot-high pile of gifts near the front of the school

Power surge: Cliff Power delivers stockings in Surrey

This is Power’s 20th year of filling stocking for those in both Victoria and the Fraser Valley

PHOTOS: Santa treks through snow to visit sick children at Surrey Memorial

The helicopter was a no-go, but the big man himself was able to visit children in Surrey

PHOTOS+VIDEO: Surrey’s City Dream Centre dreaming big with $60,000 in gift donations

250-300 volunteers helped wrap gifts at North Surrey Secondary on Sunday

Families speak out in defence of B.C.’s Mental Health Act

Many are speaking out against demands that the B.C. government tighten the province’s Mental Health Act

Verdict expected in ex-Mountie Tim Shields’ sexual assault trial Wednesday

Former RCMP spokesperson was charged with one count of sexual assault

Indigenous woman’s grave site brings pilgrims to former B.C. residential school

Rose Prince arrived at the former Lejac Residential School in British Columbia when she was six years old and never left

Canadiens down Canucks 7-5

Deslauriers records first two-goal game as Canadiens down Canucks 7-5

Canadian Press Story of the Year: sexual harassment

The Canadian Press annual survey saw 23 out of 80 votes cast for sexual harassment as the most compelling story of the year

Snow blankets southern half of B.C.

Tuesday’s snow storm marked the first significant snowfall for Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

PHOTOS: It’s a winter wonderland on B.C.’s south coast

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley saw up to half a foot of snow

Two dead after murder-suicide in Needles, B.C.

Both men suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

