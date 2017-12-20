5 to start your day

1. Snow blanketed the Lower Mainland this week

According to Environment Canada, North Vancouver saw up to 13 centimetres while the Vancouver International Airport saw seven centimetres. See more >

2. RCMP officer charged in connection with South Surrey man’s death

Two-and-a-half years after police shot and killed her son Hudson in South Surrey, Jennifer Brooks has learned that one officer has been charged. See more >

3. Santa treks through snow to visit sick children at Surrey Memorial

On Tuesday, Saint Nicholas came to Surrey Memorial to visit some of the children staying at the hospital. See more >

4. Teachers from Maple Ridge voice support for SOGI

“Today, out of respect for brave LGBTQ+ youth, we will stand up for them. We stand with all LGBTQ+ youth. Furthermore, we do so with immense pride.” See more >

5. Verdict expected in ex-Mountie Tim Shields’ sexual assault trial

The former RCMP inspector’s trial centres around whether or not a 2009 sexual encounter in a RCMP bathroom was consensual.

See more >

