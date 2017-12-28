(Shane MacKichan photo)

5 to start your day

A pedestrian hit by a Canada Post truck, snow continues for the Fraser Valley and more

1. Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

A Canada Post spokesperson confirmed that one of their trucks was involved in the collision and that the agency was investigating. See more >

2. Acts of kindness in memory of Aiden Serr

The family of a Maple Ridge man killed in a collision earlier this fall wants to pass on his legacy. See more >

3. Fire displaces Aldergrove family of eight

The campaign to help the family has raised almost $8,500 in only a week. See more >

4. Snow, freezing rain on the way for Fraser Valley

Environment Canada is forecasting 2 to 4 centimetres of snow overnight with 5 to 10 cm of snow forecast for Thursday. See more >

5. Police seek information about Abbotsford woman who went missing a year ago

Marie Stuart was five months pregnant went she went missing in late December 2016. See more >

Previous story
MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

Just Posted

Surrey approves building permit for childrens’ gingerbread community

‘Your request for a building permit has been approved with conditions including the houses to be constructed of candy only and must be cute and delicious’

Boa constrictors, peacocks and other Surrey critters of 2017

2017 YEAR IN REVIEW: Animals that made headlines in Surrey this year

Police release sketch of suspect in South Surrey assault

Earl Marriott student reported she was grabbed Dec. 21

Delta wheelchair sport advocate inducted into hall of fame

Laurel Crosby is being recognized after nearly 40 years of volunteerism

Langley man decorated for role in landing crafts on D-Day

French Legion bestowed its highest honour on Canadian war veteran Joseph Odin of Langley.

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Thursday

5 to start your day

A pedestrian hit by a Canada Post truck, snow continues for the Fraser Valley and more

Calling 911 about a wrong nail polish colour tops worst calls of 2017: E-comm

The emergency communications centre has released the worst 911 calls of the year

Everett embarrasses Giants 11-0

Langley Events Centre crowd witnesses worst-ever Vancouver loss

Canada shuts out Slovakia at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Kelowna Rockets captain earns one assist

Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

Reports say the person was hit by a Canada Post truck

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Fire displaces Aldergrove family of eight

The pre-Christmas fire has sent the family looking for new lodgings.

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    A pedestrian hit by a Canada Post truck, snow continues for the Fraser Valley and more