5 to start your day

Freezing rain hits the Coquihalla, Handsome the mastiff finds a new home after rescue and more

As Oregonians fear pumping their own gas, two Lower Mainland cities still don’t do it

In Richmond and Coquitlam, bylaws mandating full-service gas pumps have been in effect for decades. See more >

COMMUTER ALERT: Freezing rain hits Coquihalla

Heading up to the Interior this weekend? Expect slippery conditions, starting in Hope. See more >

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ crew transforms Cloverdale United Church for film shoot

Film crews transformed the church, with pop up graves and all. See more >

Handsome the dog sees better life after rescue

He was found in snow and ice in December, and is now cuddling up with a family in Maple Ridge. See more >

Royal Columbian Hospital’s new heliport now running

The new helipad is part of a $1.36-billion redevelopment that will increase capacity by 50 per cent. See more >

‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain
Feeling stressed? New study says sniffing your partner’s shirt might help

Allegations of misinformation in Morgan Creek, after anonymous flyers distributed

Developer Geoff Barker hopes to build townhouses, condos in South Surrey neighbourhood

VIDEO: Surrey Photography Club shoots ‘Multiple Exposures’ at arts council’s Newton home

Month-long exhibit features 54 images photographed by 17 members of the club

Man, 90, seriously injured in Surrey pedestrian crash

City’s first serious pedestrian-related crash of 2018

A teacher’s memories of school days past

Kay Mitchell, 95, started teaching in Surrey in 1942

Police seek help in White Rock arson investigation

Witnesses and information requested in March 2017 case

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

B.C. man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

Neufeld launches letter-writing campaign against DPAC chair

Embattled Chilliwack trustee’s letter points finger at volunteer parent, asks supporters to “challenge her opinions”

