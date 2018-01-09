5 to start your day

(Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

1. Man arrested after cocaine, heroin seized at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The 23-year-old was in possession of 3kg of cocaine, heroin and other substances. See more >

2. Sears Chilliwack set to close doors for good on Monday

Jan. 8 was the final day for Sears in Chilliwack and in many locations across Canada. See more >

3. Actor Donnelly Rhodes has died at Baillie House Hospice in Maple Ridge

The B.C. actor was best-known in Canada for his roles in Da Vinci’s Inquest and Sidestreet, as well as Tron: Legacy. See more >

4. ‘Saving her will be worth the sacrifice’

While honeymooning in Indonesia, Christopher Lewer and Ashley Leong-Lewer rescued their new pup from abuse. See more >

5. Surrey RCMP probe Guildford shooting

Although no victims were located, police say two people were seen running from the area, and an unknown vehicle was heard driving away at a high speed. See more >

Just Posted

TransLink rolls out its double decker buses in Langley

Regular commuter of the #555 from Carvolth, will likely get to double their fun this month

Surrey RCMP probe Guildford shooting

Police find no shooting victims, but two people seen fleeing the scene and a car heard speeding away

Morgan Creek residents fight three-storey ‘solid wall’

Opponents say condo plan strays from developers’ own guidelines

VIDEO: Hawthorne Park fight not over after judge dismisses bid to halt plans

BC Supreme Court judge says “there’s nothing I can do to intervene” because City of Surrey has law on its side

Man charged with sex offences fires lawyer on first day of trial

Stanley Whitford, arrested in Surrey, accused of assaulting teen girl in Abbotsford

Surrey Eagles ring in the new year with pair of victories

Perry Winfree scores OT winner Sunday against Trail Smoke Eaters

Ethics watchdog clears finance minister on timing of 2015 stock sale

The federal ethics commissioner has cleared Finance Minister Bill Morneau of insinuations that he benefited from insider information

Canadian television actor Donnelly Rhodes dies at age 80

A news release from the talent agency Northern Exposure says Rhodes died at the Baillie House Hospice in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Gays marry in midnight wedding ceremonies across Australia

Same-sex couples married in midnight ceremonies across Australia on Tuesday after the last legal impediment to gay marriage expired.

China: Body found, tanker still on fire after sea collision

The U.S. Navy has joined the search for 32 crew members missing from the oil tanker that caught fire after colliding with a bulk freighter off China’s east coast

Trump gets a national anthem moment at football game

Most of the college football players remained in their locker rooms during the anthem

North Korea to join Olympics in South Korea as tensions ease

The rival Koreas took steps toward reducing their bitter animosity during rare talks Tuesday.

Trudeau ducks chatting about trip to Aga Khan’s island

Trudeau ducks, weaves over talking to committee about trip to Aga Khan’s island

