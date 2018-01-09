5 to start your day

A man arrested for alleged drug smuggling in Tsawwassen, shots fired in Surrey and more

1. Man arrested after cocaine, heroin seized at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The 23-year-old was in possession of 3kg of cocaine, heroin and other substances. See more >

2. Sears Chilliwack set to close doors for good on Monday

Jan. 8 was the final day for Sears in Chilliwack and in many locations across Canada. See more >

3. Actor Donnelly Rhodes has died at Baillie House Hospice in Maple Ridge

The B.C. actor was best-known in Canada for his roles in Da Vinci’s Inquest and Sidestreet, as well as Tron: Legacy. See more >

4. ‘Saving her will be worth the sacrifice’

While honeymooning in Indonesia, Christopher Lewer and Ashley Leong-Lewer rescued their new pup from abuse. See more >

5. Surrey RCMP probe Guildford shooting

Although no victims were located, police say two people were seen running from the area, and an unknown vehicle was heard driving away at a high speed. See more >

