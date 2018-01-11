5 to start your day

Snowfall warnings issued for Fraser Valley, site picked for Maple Ridge modular housing and more

1. Winter storm warning, snowfall warning in effect for Fraser Valley

Wednesday’s winter storm watch turned into a full-on warning Thursday morning, with 20 to 30 centimetres of snow forecast before the storm passes. See more >

2. Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson won’t seek reelection this fall

In what he called one of the “hardest decisions” of his life, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says he will not be running for reelection. See more >

3. Site picked for housing to help homeless in Maple Ridge

The province, according to reports on Wednesday, is spending $3.6 million to purchase property on Burnett Street, just north of Lougheed Highway in the downtown area, for 40 new supportive housing units and relocation of up to 40 shelter beds. See more >

4. Cost coverage of abortion pill doesn’t improve rural access

Lack of ultrasound access makes access to the pill less of a victory. See more >

5. Aldergrove police raid nets stolen cars, drugs

A Maple Ridge man was arrested by Langley Mounties last week after police raided an Abbotsford property and found stolen vehicles and drugs. See more >

Previous story
B.C. girls get a step up in the navy and coast guard

Just Posted

Electronic rail warning signs to come to Lower Mainland by end of 2018

The signs were originally meant as part of the Roberts Bank Rail Corridor project, finished in 2014

North Delta teens set to represent Canada at international football tournament

Seaquam students Xavier Cole (14) and Jalen and Tyson Philpot (17) compete in Texas Jan. 12 to 19

VIDEO: Driver unhurt in Surrey collision between train, semi-truck

‘Slow-speed’ crash happened Wednesday afternoon at 138 Street and 116th Avenue

City of Surrey resumes tree-clearing at Hawthorne Park

After protesters blocked work Wednesday, city calls in RCMP and bylaw

MLA’s water questions ‘superfluous’ says White Rock mayor

City will comply with Redies’ request for written response, but answers already ‘out there’

Surrey trying to ‘engage’ protesters blocking excavators in Hawthorne Park

Project manager says it’s too early to say if city will seek injunction so tree clearing can commence

Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

B.C. Mounties warn of fake gold after two Chinese nationals face fraud charges

The buyer thought he had purchased priceless artifacts

Two B.C. First Nation communities mourning loss of teen in reserve house fire

Williams Lake First Nation chief releases statement on death of teen

BCHL alumni named to Canadian men’s Olympic hockey roster

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett amongst the B.C. players named to Olympic team

Giants add experience for expected playoff run

Trio of new Vancouver players have 59 games of post-season experience compared to 17 among rest of the roster

Two arrested for alleged obstruction at Kinder Morgan pipeline site

Police say two women refused to leave their illegally parked trailer

MICHAELS: Bad McAd leaves a bad taste in my mouth

“If you are trying to figure out how to spend that fiver, consider taking a moment to unplug from the trite network of now and 15-seconds-from-now…”

B.C. high school completion rate continues to rise

Slow improvement over 10 years despite teacher turmoil

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    Snowfall warnings issued for Fraser Valley, site picked for Maple Ridge modular housing and more