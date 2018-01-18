Delta police and fire crews recovering a body at Ladner Harbour Park on Jan. 17, 2018. (Shane MacKichan photo)

5 to start your day

Body found in Delta considered ‘suspicious,’ an emaciated dog gets a new chance at life and more

1. Delta police recover body near Ladner Harbour Park

The Delta Forensic Identification Section is also on scene, but has yet to determine the identity of the deceased. The death is being treated as suspicious. See more >

2. Emaciated dog brought to Surrey shelter now healthy and up for adoption

Remember Eclipse? He’s a brand new dog now. See more >

3. Township of Langley ranked No 1 ‘least tempting’ for millennials to live

Millennials are not living in the Township of Langley and they don’t want to, according to Point2Homes.com. See more >

4. Facing reality of death, Surrey man learns real meaning of life

The former journalist was rounding up all his photos – thousands of them – putting them all in one place so his wife and children will have them when he is gone. See more >

5. B.C. out of the running for Amazon’s next headquarters

Toronto is the only Canadian city left in the running despite the province backing Metro Vancouver’s bid for new Amazon headquarters. See more >

Previous story
Best B.C. cities to live in: millennial edition

Just Posted

Driver ticketed after four-vehicle fender bender in Surrey

Surrey RCMP remind drivers to keep safe distance after crash backed up Highway 10

Surrey screening of ‘Girl Unbound’ doc film looks at misogyny in world of Islamic sport

Sports activist/writer Shireen Ahmed to speak at KDocs fest kickoff event Jan. 26

Mobility commission investigates how to charge Surrey motorists

32 Avenue and 152 Street considered ‘key congestion area’

VIDEO: Remember the skeletal Surrey dog? Look at him now

Eclipse came into the Surrey Resource Animal Shelter last summer in skeletal, calloused condition

Panorama Ridge will ‘get better as the year continues on,’ after player’s death

Senior boys squad loses to Guildford Park; Surrey RCMP tourney continues until Saturday

B.C. cougar kitten rescued after mother struck by vehicle

Conservation Officers find home for young kitten found dehydrated and frostbitten near Williams Lake

Input sought for major road works for Maple Ridge

Consultation on Haney Bypass upgrades

Pitt councillors don’t support CP Rail underpass

Gateway projects will need city support says MP Ruimy

Toronto man charged in double homicide

A 66-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of two Toronto men

Carpet bowlers have been excluded from BC 55+ Games and Canada 55+ Games

Gold medal carpet bowling winners not able to defend their titles in 2018

No crackdown, just education as BC Ferries’ enacts smoking ban

Fines and extra patrols not happening at this time as ban begins Monday

UPDATE: Police launch website for unsolved murder of 13-year old B.C. girl

IHIT say no one has been arrested or charged in connection with Marrisa Shen’s death

Rural B.C. students score visit with Canadiens netminder Carey Price

Two students from the Caiboo Chilcotin can hardly wait to meet hometown hero Carey Price in Montreal.

VIDEO: Elk parade on Vancouver Island is awesome sight

They’re out in force for a morning stroll. Check out some of Youbou’s famous elk.

Most Read