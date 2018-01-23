5 to start your day

Tsunami warning activated in B.C. overnight, fuel truck hits train in Port Coquitlam and more

1. Tsunami warning activated along B.C.’s coast overnight

It was a terrifying wakeup call or some Lower Mainland residents, ater an earthquake in Alaska.

#Tsunami Warning previously issued for coastal areas of #BC has been CANCELLED. Continue to listen to instructions from local officials until the ALL CLEAR has been issued in your community. — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) January 23, 2018

2. Man lives despite malfunctioning defibrillator at Pitt Meadows Arena

A middle-aged man went into cardiac arrest, but when his teammates went to use the dibrillator it wouldn't work.

Fuel truck hits train in Port Coquitlam, causing massive fire

A semi-trailer truck carrying ethanol struck a train at the rail yard in Port Coquitlam on Monday, causing a massive explosion and fire.

Brother of teen killed by stray bullet ‘left a void’

Alfred Wong, 15, was gunned down while on his way home from dinner with his family.

Funeral for Alfred Wong, the 15-year-old who was killed by a stray bullet, set for Jan. 27 in Coquitlam. Family is asking for donations to scholarships set up in boy’s name. pic.twitter.com/agg9DM7wgG — Black Press BC (@BlackPressMedia) January 22, 2018

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

Despite fewer fentanyl seizures from shipments being flown and mailed to B.C. last year, police warn that the amount of the deadly opioid being smuggled in might not be decreasing.