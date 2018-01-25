5 to start your day

Man dies in accident at Richmond Extreme Air Park, police chief voices issue with pot rules and more

1. Victoria man dies in accident at Richmond Extreme Air Park

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit when he sustained serious injuries, and witnesses are questioning the safety protocols in place. See more >

2. Abbotsford schools might shorten spring break

The reason? Teachers’ grievance. The decision will come in February. See more >

3. Police investigate ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Vancouver mom

Su Yi Liang, 37, was reported missing by her father on Jan. 10, after she failed to pick-up her children from school. See more >

4. North Delta grow op shows problems with overlapping pot rules

The grow-op had 448 more plants than it was allowed, but chief says there may be no repercussions. See more >

5. Time stands still for Chilliwack’s famously incorrect clock

An iconic clock tower famously known for giving the wrong time faced ice and wind damage recently – now telling no time at all. See more >

Previous story
Bob and his parrot buddies living in B.C. warehouse need forever homes

Just Posted

Police ‘actively investigating’ fire at White Rock’s Deals World

Witnesses to Dec. 27 blaze sought

Home Depot looks to hire more than 100 people in Surrey

Company to hire 1,300 employees B.C.-wide

Candidates set sights on former Surrey mayor during final debate

Dianne Watts questioned on her platform

Safeway closures at two Surrey stores will end 251 jobs

Grocery stores to be closed at Newton Town Centre, Strawberry Hill in May

Unexpected noise, pollution and machinery frustrate White Rock business owners

Russell Avenue merchants say they received no advance notice

Ontario Tory Leader Patrick Brown resigning amid allegations about conduct

Patrick Brown announced the decision in a statement following a hastily-called news conference

Canada’s dairy farmers say they’ve given enough in past trade deals

Dairy industry says Canada should have recalibrated amount of foreign access permitted under TPP

Canada’s short-track speedskating team named ahead of Pyeongchang Olympics

The team prepares for the Olympics kicking off Feb. 9

Offence AWOL for Giants

Vancouver suffers second straight shutout loss at Langley Events Centre, falling to visiting Spokane Chiefs

Two Edmonton women charged with attempted murder in child abuse case

Edmonton police thank a tip from a babysitter for alerting them to this investigation

TSB blames optical illusion for plane crash

TSB blames optical illusion and unsecured cargo for 2016 fatal plane crash near Prince George

