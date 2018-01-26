5 to start your day

IHIT probes ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey, Maple Ridge dog gets caught in animal trap and more

1. Homicide team called in after two found dead in Surrey house fire

Fire crews arrived to heavy smoke rising out of an up-scale home. The deaths have been deemed suspicious. See more >

2. Chilliwack restaurant caught in trademark debacle with Browns Socialhouse

The owners of Wellington Social House have been ordered through a cease and desist to change the name of their family business, due to trademark infringement, the franchise claims. See more >

3. WATCH: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

The snow on B.C. mountains have been a treat for skiiers and snowboarders – but footage shows just how quickly fun can turn into a near-tragic experience. See more >

4. Langley truck driver on the mend after getting caught in a rockslide

Matt Ruscheinski’s been stuck behind mudslides and avalanches – but never in the middle of falling boulders. See more >

5. Maple Ridge pooch spends agonizing minutes in wildlife trap

“She was caught in this trap and totally immobilized, limp, dead on the floor, it looked like,” the owner said. See more >

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

Video: Homicide team called in after two found dead in South Surrey house fire

Blaze started Thursday afternoon

Officer reportedly bear maced during Surrey traffic stop

Incident took place in the 8400-block of 132nd Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday

Federal court kills bid to stop coal transfer facility at Surrey docks

Ecojustice lawyers yet to decide if they’ll appeal the decision

Baldwin to end mayoral run after two terms in office

White Rock leader sees ‘positive environment for development’ as among greatest achievements

Court awards Surrey woman $1.6 million in traffic crashes case

Plaintiff was taken by ambulance to hospital on a stretcher, with a neck collar on.

Unexpected noise, pollution and machinery frustrate White Rock business owners

Russell Avenue merchants say they received no advance notice

Maple Ridge pooch spends agonizing minutes in wildlife trap

Owner finds her on the floor, with jaws around its neck

Ottawa punishing people for different values: Conservative

Summer jobs program not about abortion issue: Ruimy

40 sexual assault allegations against former RCMP doctor

Former RCMP doctor declines interview as sexual assault allegations reach 40

Vancouver police arrest two in connection with gang-related murders

Larry Ronald Amero and Dean Michael Wiwchar have been arrested

Boulders ‘the size of beach balls’ crush B.C. driver’s semi

Matt Ruscheinski recounts terrifying ordeal along Fraser Canyon

Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Kequyen Lam is headed for Olympic glory

Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

