5 to start your day

Body of missing kayaker found in Capilano river, hundreds attend homeless shelter forum and more

Body of missing kayaker found in Capilano river

North Vancouver RCMP say they received a call about a kayaker in distress on the swollen and fast-moving river on Monday afternoon. See more >

Family says murder victim was not involved in gangs or drugs

Friends and family of Abbotsford’s Jason Dhaliwal say they are at a loss to determine who would want to kill the hard-working 24-year-old. See more >

Police seek cellphone video of fatal Vancouver nightclub fight

“This incident appears to be an isolated fight, fueled by alcohol, that got out of hand,” police said. See more >

‘Frightening’ to hear Grade 6 not early enough for gang intervention: Surrey mayor

Mayor’s Gang Task Force heard from researchers and educators on Monday that Grade 6 might not be early enough for anti-gang education. See more >

Hundreds line up for homeless shelter info session in Maple Ridge

A forum looking to hear from Maple Ridge residents about the latest shelter proposal drew hundreds. See more >

Previous story
WATCH: B.C. man captures images of large orca pod near Sechelt

Just Posted

Mudslide on White Rock hillside

Four residences evacuated after Monday afternoon collapse

‘Frightening’ to hear Grade 6 not early enough for gang intervention: Surrey mayor

‘We’re hearing that ages six to 12 are the ones we need to be targeting’

South Surrey victims were mother and son: IHIT

Pair found dead Thursday after fire reported in Grandview Heights neighbourhood

Surrey house hit with bullets Monday night

No reported injuries or suspects after incident near 88th Avenue and 132nd Street

VIDEO: Crash snarls traffic on Hwy. 1 through Langley

Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic from the Glover overpass to 264 Street

Rockers rally to raise $14K for fellow musician at ‘Music for Marion’ benefit concert

Abbotsford couple hit by health issues helped at event held at North Delta pub

Do women need to ‘step up’? Grammy leader’s comment sparks debate on gender

Some have stood behind the Grammys, saying women haven’t been entirely left out

Complaints against former RCMP doctors accused of sexual misconduct hit 80

Toronto doctor was allegedly particularly focused on women’s nipples during medical examinations

Vancouver renters’ union to fight soaring costs in city’s housing market

Vancouver Tenants Union formed last spring in response to growing number of renters fearing eviction

5 to start your day

Body of missing kayaker found in Capilano river, hundreds attend homeless shelter forum and more

Body of missing kayaker found in B.C. river; recovery to resume Tuesday

Authorities have issued a warning to people to use ‘extreme caution’ due to high water levels

Team B.C. brings record back to even at Scotties

Nanaimo rink back to 2-2 after defeating Quebec

More than 1,000 people gather for anniversary of mosque shooting

A large crowd gathered in Quebec City one year from the deadly mosque shooting

RCMP allege Okanagan pot shop sold to minors

RCMP explain arrest and seizure of cannabis at Cawston marijuana dispensary

Most Read