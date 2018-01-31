White Rock mudslide destroys resident’s backyard (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

5 to start your day

Driver suffering overdose involved in Langley crash, White Rock mudslide causes evacuations and more

Driver suffering drug overdose involved in Langley crash

Firefighters reported the driver of the first vehicle was unresponsive and not breathing but with a pulse, and paramedics administered nalaxone. See more >

‘Urgent care’ mental health and addiction centre announced for Surrey

The new centre is expected to streamline services out of Surrey Memorial Hospital, by inreasing access to psychiatrists, expanding community assessments to 18 hours a day, seven days a week. See more >

RCMP raid house along highway in Maple Ridge

As many as five police vehicles responded, including two large white vans, from which the officers carrying guns and wearing camouflage exited. See more >

Mudslide leads to evacuations in White Rock

“They lost a chunk of their backyard,” deputy fire Chief Ed Wolfe told Peace Arch News Tuesday, of the home where the main slide occurred. See more >

Life sentence for young Chilliwack man who murdered his mother

Clayton Warkentin was sentenced to life behind bars in a courtroom Tuesday, for the brutal 2016 killing of Lois Unger that shocked the community. See more >

B.C. full of Canada’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’

Just Posted

Violent crime in Surrey fell by eight per cent in 2017, police say

Stats suggest robberies were down 21 per cent, while sexual offences increased by 34 per cent

White Rock parkade contract awarded

Cost of four-level waterfront structure projected at $10.3 million

‘Urgent care’ mental health and addiction centre announced for Surrey

Planning underway for new Surrey centre, expected to open in 2019

Worker airlifted after fall at White Rock site

Man in his 30s fell approximately 25 feet, police say

White Rock cannabis dispensaries prohibited – for now

Further review of issue promised by city at public hearing

Mudslide on White Rock hillside

Four residences evacuated after Monday afternoon collapse

BCHL Today: Lewis speaks and Cooper commits to Colonials

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

B.C. defends distracted driving crackdown

Lawyer says penalties too harsh for texting at stoplights

Actor Mark Salling dies weeks after child porn guilty plea

Sailing was scheduled to be sentenced March 7, prosecutors planned to ask for five to seven years

UPDATE: IHIT investigating fatal shooting in Chilliwack

One man reportedly dead after early morning shots on Broadway

Senators push for stronger legislation for boosting diversity on boards

Canadian Business Corporations Act affects nearly 270,000 companies but changes wouldn’t affect all

Canadian drillers moving rigs south to chase better prospects in Texas oilfields

Calgary-based Trinidad Drilling Ltd. has announced it will move two idle drilling rigs from Canada

Canada in middle of pack on polar bear protection: World Wildlife Fund

Leading polar bear experts say Canada needs to do much better than the rating suggests

B.C. MMA champion Bibiano Fernandes to meet double title-holder

The five-foot-seven Fernandes started his pro career in his native Brazil, in Manaus, in 2004

