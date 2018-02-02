5 to start your day

Two injured after incident at Maple Ridge parking lot, two hikers stabbed on Mount Seymour and more

Two in hospital after truck smashes guard rails, crashes into bus stop

A woman and child were taken to hospital after trying to get out of the way of a pickup truck that hit a bus stop Thursday at a Maple Ridge McDonalds. See more >

Police actions justified in incident involving death of Const. John Davidson, IIO says

Police watchdog said no officers committed an offence in the Nov. 6 incident. See more >

Province funds $1.5 million for new overdose outreach teams

Outreach teams will be created in seven Lower Mainland communities. See more >

Two hikers stabbed on Mount Seymour

In the span of three hours two seperate 9-1-1 calls were made from two men both suffering from stab wounds on Mount Seymore. See more >

RCMP puppy contest starts with a name, ends with a bond

Lower Mainland RCMP Cpl. Mike Jordan said naming the dogs is the first step in what becomes years of integral bonding between a police dog and his handler. See more >

Air ambulance lands on Highway 99 in South Surrey

Highway reopened southbound shortly after 9:30 Friday

VIDEO: Two taken to hospital after fiery Surrey crash

Collission happened at 176th Street and Fraser Highway Thursday night

‘Phantasmagoria’ animates Surrey’s UrbanScreen after dark, until April

Digital art by Toronto’s Alex McLeod on view daily, starting 30 minutes after sunset

Surrey hatchet attack victim can pursue lawsuit, appeal court decides

Michael Levy was left quadriplegic after hatchet attack at Halloween dance at Tynehead Hall in 2006

Surrey teacher a judge in project to help 250 million kids access education

Maple Green Elementary teacher Linda Dyck is one of two teachers in the world chosen to be a judge

Mounties are relying on B.C.’s most creative to help out with new names

Top court sides with Williams Lake Indian Band in traditional land dispute

Supreme Court of Canada judge that Canada failed to protect land dating back to 1858

Trudeau holds town hall in B.C. following Trans Mountain pipeline endorsement

Canada’s Prime Minister set to speak in Nanaimo Friday

Canada to send largest-ever Winter Games delegation to Pyeongchang

Canadian Olympic Committee says the team of athletes includes 122 men and 105 women

Desjardins says that with penny long-gone the nickel’s days are numbered

First the penny, now the nickel. Coins could be on the chopping block as more move to cashless pay

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil sees 6 more weeks of winter

Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob

Super Fan: 81-year-old has attended every Super Bowl

Donald Crisman gives thoughts on 52nd Super Bowl featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and the Patriots

MPs high-five in Commons over Senate approval of gender neutral O Canada

Bill will change ‘In all thy sons command’ to ‘in all of us command’

Female coaches face bias, insecurities in joining all levels of sport: experts

UVic coach Dani Sinclair says woman are questioned a little bit more, possibly, than male coaches

