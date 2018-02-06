5 to start your day

Police watchdog investigates pedestrian collision, Surrey rollover sends two to hospital and more

1. Ridge Meadows RCMP to announce arrest in fatal hit-and-run

Ridge Meadows RCMP will announce further details on Tuesday about an arrest related to a fatal hit-and-run this past September. See more >

2. Surrey rollover sends two to hospital

According to a witness, the Jeep Grand Cherokee sustained extensive damage from the crash, and the RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is investigating. See more >

3. Police watchdog investigates after Coquitlam pedestrian hit

Reports say that that a RCMP were called to the eastbound lanes of Hwy 1 just east of the King Edward Avenue overpass at approximately 8:15 p.m. after a pedestrian was hit.

4. Aldergrove zoo rescues cougar cub

The Greater Vancouver Zoo has taken in an orphaned cougar cub found hiding under a homeowner’s deck. See more >

5. Charge laid in hit-and-run that killed beloved 78-year-old Chilliwack woman

Fourghozaman Firoozian died after she was struck by a pickup truck while walking in a crosswalk on Mary Street on Dec. 1, 2016. See more >

Just Posted

Surrey rollover sends two to hospital

Vehicle found several hundred feet away from Colebrook Road

Human bones found in Abbotsford field

Remains found by resident Monday afternoon

Marathon meeting delays decision about development at Surrey golf course

Anthem Properties Group seeks to build more than 300 homes at Eaglequest Surrey Coyote Creeek golf course

Langley tower block debate centres on footbridge

A pedestrian overpass became the centre of Monday’s discussion at Township council.

‘Future of Surrey’ panel at SFU Surrey this Wednesday

Urban design students spent three years investigating what Surrey might look like in 2060

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez lead Juno nominees with four apiece

Late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, the Arkells, Ruth B and Hedley have three nominations each

Andrew Wilkinson won big in rural B.C. to clinch B.C. Liberal leadership

Strong showing by Michael Lee helped defeat Dianne Watts

Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

Newfoundland dog can also rescue swimmers, fetch beer and clean up garbage

Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North

Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall over the next two days

4 in 10 young Canadians have sent a sext, 6 in 10 have received one: report

About 40 per cent said at least one of their intimate photos had been shared without their consent

Free Wi-Fi coming to rest areas along Highway 1 and 16

Vancouver, Sicamous, Prince George a few locations to get upgrades

Global stocks tumble as Wall Street braces for more losses

The Dow Jones industrial average posted its biggest percentage decline since August 2011

