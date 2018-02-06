5 to start your day

Police watchdog investigates pedestrian collision, Surrey rollover sends two to hospital and more

1. Ridge Meadows RCMP to announce arrest in fatal hit-and-run

Ridge Meadows RCMP will announce further details on Tuesday about an arrest related to a fatal hit-and-run this past September. See more >

2. Surrey rollover sends two to hospital

According to a witness, the Jeep Grand Cherokee sustained extensive damage from the crash, and the RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is investigating. See more >

3. Police watchdog investigates after Coquitlam pedestrian hit

Reports say that that a RCMP were called to the eastbound lanes of Hwy 1 just east of the King Edward Avenue overpass at approximately 8:15 p.m. after a pedestrian was hit.

4. Aldergrove zoo rescues cougar cub

The Greater Vancouver Zoo has taken in an orphaned cougar cub found hiding under a homeowner’s deck. See more >

5. Charge laid in hit-and-run that killed beloved 78-year-old Chilliwack woman

Fourghozaman Firoozian died after she was struck by a pickup truck while walking in a crosswalk on Mary Street on Dec. 1, 2016. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.