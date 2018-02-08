U.S. officials arrested a Prince George man at Pacific Highway crossing Tuesday, in connection with child molestation and domestic violence charges. (File photo)

5 to start your day

Alleged child molester arrested, Langley wineries respond to Alberta’s sour grapes and more

1. Alleged child molester arrested at South Surrey border

According to a CBP news release issued Wednesday, the 33-year-old was “a fugitive from justice” who was wanted on charges of child molestation in the first degree as well as domestic violence. See more >

2. Surrey taking “evidence-based” approach to pot, mayor says

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner says the city has developed a “balanced, appropriate and evidence-based approach” in preparing for the expected passing of the Trudeau government’s Bill C45 Cannabis Act this coming July. See more >

3. Rio Theatre operators say their offer to buy imperiled theatre accepted

The operators of a threatened east Vancouver cinema say their offer to buy the building in hope of saving one of the city’s last independent movie theatres has been accepted. See more >

4. B.C. school board trustee takes medical leave

Trustee Rose Tustian announced Tuesday she is taking medical leave due to a hostile environment and bullying on the school board. See more >

5. Langley wineries respond to Alberta premier’s sour grapes

Langley wineries are watching closely to see how Alberta premier’s Rachel Notely’s sour grapes will play out for their industry. See more >

Top 10 things you didn’t know about life-jackets
Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

Just Posted

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Fraser Health to meet Ocean Park residents

Medical laboratory scheduled to relocate services to Peace Arch Hospital March 2

Update: Delta crane fire causes traffic delays on Highway 91

The fire started around 9:45 this morning

City of Surrey ponders its pot plan

Surrey mulls over ‘missteps’ from U.S. cities that have legalized marijuana

Delta police called to reports of assault early Thursday morning

The incident was not random, DPD say

VIDEO: Toque Tuesday raises $1,500 to help homeless in Surrey

Wet weather didn’t hamper friendly street hockey tournament that took place at Surrey City Hall Plaza

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer investigation

More charges are expected against McArthur, who is currently charged with first-degree murder

Ex-Manitoba cabinet minister apologizes after staff allege he tickled them

Stan Struthers says he recently learned behaviour made former colleagues, staff feel disrespected

BCHL Today: Grisdale honoured by CJHL and Vees tame Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Birds of prey scare away SkyTrain pigeons

Raptors Ridge took part in six-week program.

New energy projects must be approved within two years: Ottawa

Feds rebrand National Energy Board as the new Canadian Energy Regulator

Doping controversy leads to verbal spat between Canadian, Russian in Pyeongchang

Canada’s Olympic team apologized after a ‘cafeteria incident’

