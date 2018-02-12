5 to start your day

Air ambulances respond to a Hwy. 5 vehicle incident. (Stumon67/Twitter)

A fatal crash on Hwy. 5, animal group fears abandoned rabbits and more

1. One killed in Hwy. 5 crash on Family Day weekend

Cst. Mike Halskov said that investigators had not yet determined the cause of the crash but a driver in the area told Black Press Media that a semi-truck appeared to be involved.

2. South Surrey single mother loses home, dog in fire

The only thing salvaged from the debris was a letter written to her son when he was born.

3. OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada scores its first gold medal in PyeongChang

It was the best day of the games yet for Team Canada as they picked up a gold medal in the team figure skating event and Laurie Blouin became the first Team Canada athlete to pick up an Olympic medal in snowboard slopestyle.

4. Aldergrove animal lovers fears influx of bunnies following Peter Rabbit debut

The release of films featuring cute animals typically results in a spike in pet sales, which in turn, results in volunteer-run, non-profit rescues being inundated with requests to take unwanted animals once consumers discover how much work they are.

5. Two injured in motor vehicle crash in Aldergrove

Two people suffered serious injuries when one vehicle slammed head-on into another, stationary, vehicle in Aldergrove shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

Oneness celebrates 10 years of philanthropy

Group supports grandmothers in Africa

South Surrey single mother loses home, dog in fire

The only thing salvaged from the debris was a letter written to her son when he was born

VIDEO: Clayton goes geocaching for Family Day fun

Families gather at Clayton Park for an afternoon of treasure hunting

VIDEO: Surrey studio one of first in Canada to offer sound wave tattoos

‘It’s absolutely cutting edge. There’s nothing more personalized or customized.’

Delta Police issue warning after residents attacked by owl

Police issued the warning after three Tsawwassen residents were attacked in 24 hours

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here's a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Toronto Blue Jays will retire former pitcher Halladay’s No. 32 jersey

Halladay, 40, died Nov. 7, 2017 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada scores its first gold medal in PyeongChang

Figure skaters and skiers topped the podiums

3 British tourists killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash

Four people were taken to a Las Vegas hospital

Canadian dogs, judges and handlers head to Westminster dog show seeking glory

Best in show to be announced Thursday

Canada brings home first gold in figure skating team event in PyeongChang

Patrick Chan and Gabrielle Daleman guarantee first place

Boucher, Markstrom help Canucks beat Stars 6-0

Vancouver will take on Florida Wednesday

