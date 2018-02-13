5 to start your day

1. Three teens rescued after spending frozen night on Alouette Mountain
Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue members were paged at around 7:40 p.m. after the teens sent out a distress call on their emergency satellite beacon that was relayed to Ridge Meadows RCMP. See more >
2. Surrey break and enter leads to Abbotsford arrest
Investigators believe that four of the recovered firearms were stolen from other break and enters throughout the Lower Mainland. See more >
3. Snow forecast for B.C.’s south coast
It might be mid-February but winter isn’t quite done with B.C.’s south coast as Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Monday. See more >
Special Weather Statement for #snow developing Tuesday afternoon across the south coast of BC including #Vancouver #Squamish #FraserValley #Abbotsford #Chilliwack #Hope #Nanaimo #CampbellRiver
Snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm possible by Wednesday morning.https://t.co/IfJPxO1lzN pic.twitter.com/Gc5zQZ4Oq6
— ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) February 12, 2018
4. B.C. snowmobiler dead after cornice collapses in Whistler
A 52-year-old Nanaimo man has died after a cornice collapsed beneath his snowmobile in Whistler. See more >
5. Lower Mainland man killed while trying to help Hwy. 5 crash victims
According to Cst. Mike Halskov, the man had stopped to help those hurt in a six-car collision near Larson Hill just after noon on Sunday when he was struck by a passing vehicle. See more >
JUST IN: The 35 y/o man killed in yesterday's Hwy. 5 collision was a Lower Mainland resident who had stopped to help at the initial crash site when he was hit by a vehicle, @BCRCMP say. @BlackPressMedia
— Kat Slepian (@katslepian) February 12, 2018