5 to start your day

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue helped three teens off Alouette Mountain Sunday morning. (Contributed)

1. Three teens rescued after spending frozen night on Alouette Mountain

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue members were paged at around 7:40 p.m. after the teens sent out a distress call on their emergency satellite beacon that was relayed to Ridge Meadows RCMP. See more >

2. Surrey break and enter leads to Abbotsford arrest

Investigators believe that four of the recovered firearms were stolen from other break and enters throughout the Lower Mainland. See more >

3. Snow forecast for B.C.’s south coast

It might be mid-February but winter isn’t quite done with B.C.’s south coast as Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Monday. See more >

4. B.C. snowmobiler dead after cornice collapses in Whistler

A 52-year-old Nanaimo man has died after a cornice collapsed beneath his snowmobile in Whistler. See more >

5. Lower Mainland man killed while trying to help Hwy. 5 crash victims

According to Cst. Mike Halskov, the man had stopped to help those hurt in a six-car collision near Larson Hill just after noon on Sunday when he was struck by a passing vehicle. See more >

