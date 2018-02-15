5 to start your day

Sergeant Mike Sanchez of the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team speaking with students. (Photo: RCMP).

1. Surrey RCMP anti-gang program ‘hitting home,’ cops say

The Surrey RCMP says its “Shattering the Image” program is tailor-made for the city and, as the name suggests, shatters the “glamourized image” of gangs. See more >

2. Veteran Olympic camera operator: been there, done that, and loving every minute

Through the magic of modern technology, the Times caught up with the father of three who grew up in South Langley and has called the Yorkson area home for the past decade. See more >

3. Hospice groups differ on Fraser Health’s assisted-dying directive

The Delta Hospice Society’s campaign against Fraser Health’s controversial directive to allow medically assisted death (MAiD) services in hospice facilities is not backed by the Peace Arch Hospice Society. See more >

4. Former Chilliwack sports coach charged with sexually assaulting youth

A 35-year-old Chilliwack man involved in local youth sports dating back to 2005 has been charged with sexually assaulting at least one underage youth. See more >

5. Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Peter Lang and Linda TenPas have endured every parent’s worst nightmare: the loss of a child. See more >

Just Posted

VIDEO: Tourism Surrey changes name to Discover Surrey

Rebranding strategy includes new websites and videos to showcase the city

Hospice groups differ on Fraser Health’s assisted-dying directive

South Surrey’s Peace Arch Hospice supports decision to allow MAiD in facility

North Delta soccer player signs NCAA deal with Simon Fraser University

North Delta Secondary’s Brandon Bassi plays for Coastal FC, and on NDSS’s senior boys basketball team

Peninsula resident calls for stronger enforcement of construction-site tidiness

White Rock, Surrey ‘looking like a dump’

Surrey RCMP anti-gang program ‘hitting home,’ cops say

Presentation about gangs and dial-a-doping, and is specifically aimed at students in Grades 6 and 7

VIDEO: Night to Shine prom in Surrey for those with special needs

Prom at Surrey’s Horizon Church drew more than 60 guests and 150 volunteers

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Empty bottles filled with love for Kaiden

Radio station host organizing Fraser Valley wide bottle drive for four year old with cancer

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada picks up a medal of every colour at the PyeongChang Olympics

Wins came in luge, figure skating, speedskating and hockey

Canada captures silver in luge team relay

Sam Edney, Alex Gough and Justin Snith and Tristan Walker took home another medal for Canada

Canada takes bronze in figure skating

Canada kicks off Day 6 at Pyeongchang with bronze in figure skating

Speedskater Bloemen wins 10,000-metre gold in Olympic-record time

The Canadian finished in just twelve minutes, 39.11 seconds

Radio host loses job after sexual comments on teen Olympian

A San Francisco Bay Area radio station has fired one of its hosts, Patrick Connor, after he made sexual comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder

