5 to start your day

Announcement expected on Pattullo Bridge, alleged victim of Chilliwack coach speaks out, and more

1. Province making Pattullo Bridge announcement today

The mayors’ council on regional transportation is awaiting a funding commitment to replace the 81-year-old crossing. See more >

Initially, the premise was that tolls would help pay for a replacement bridge. The NDP have since eliminated tolls, leaving uncertainty around how the new crossing will be funded. Mayors' Council has been awaiting a funding commitment. #SurreyBC https://t.co/W0L9INqdEo — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) February 16, 2018

2. Surrey man killed in ‘targeted’ Vancouver shooting

The 32-year-old man is Vancouver’s sixth homicide victim of the year. See more >

3. Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

The mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speaks about an investigation in 2011. See more >

Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out – 'My opinion is there are more people. Someone like that just doesn’t stop randomly' https://t.co/7tFczqUHXR — Paul J. Henderson (@PeeJayAitch) February 15, 2018

4. Balaclava rapist Larry Takahashi won’t get overnight leave: parole board

The 65-year-old man is serving three life sentences for multiple counts of rape, aggravated sexual assault. See more >

5. North Delta student arrested after alleged gun threat

The school was in a “code yellow” lockout for a little over a half hour while police investigated. See more >

A Code Yellow issued this morning at Sands Secondary School in Delta has been lifted. Delta Police were contacted this am about a situation involving threats. One male is in custody. We expect to provide more information later today. Thanks to community for your patience. — Delta Police (@deltapolice) February 15, 2018



laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter