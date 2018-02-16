(Flickr)

5 to start your day

Announcement expected on Pattullo Bridge, alleged victim of Chilliwack coach speaks out, and more

1. Province making Pattullo Bridge announcement today

The mayors’ council on regional transportation is awaiting a funding commitment to replace the 81-year-old crossing. See more >

2. Surrey man killed in ‘targeted’ Vancouver shooting

The 32-year-old man is Vancouver’s sixth homicide victim of the year. See more >

3. Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

The mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speaks about an investigation in 2011. See more >

4. Balaclava rapist Larry Takahashi won’t get overnight leave: parole board

The 65-year-old man is serving three life sentences for multiple counts of rape, aggravated sexual assault. See more >

5. North Delta student arrested after alleged gun threat

The school was in a “code yellow” lockout for a little over a half hour while police investigated. See more >


Just Posted

VIDEO: New Pattullo Bridge expected to open in 2023

Surrey Board of Trade urges province to make the new crossing six lanes, not four

Three White Rock councillors mull runs for mayor

Two other incumbents confirm runs to return to council

Surrey man killed in ‘targeted’ Vancouver shooting

Police say it was the sixth Vancouver homicide so far this year

Sudden death near White Rock shelter

Investigation turned over to BC Coroners

Surrey sword attacker serving 15 months

Sword attack fueled by mistaken belief victim had something to do with attacker’s wife losing her job

VIDEO: Study reveals ‘sobering’ truths about drug use on Surrey’s 135A Street

KPU professor categorizes his findings thus far as ‘interesting, but not surprising’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trump considers global steel tariffs, potentially hitting Canada

Canada is the United States’ biggest supplier of both steel and aluminum

BCHL Today: Problems with playoffs and Victoria Grizzlies make do without Newhook

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Otters try to drown dog in Victoria

Dog survives unexpected underwater confrontation; veterinarian offers warning

One hurt after Greyhound bus skids off Highway 97

Bus was travelling from Prince George to Dawson Creek

Olympic dreams come true for South Okanagan coach

Penticton coach watches as his skier brings home the gold

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes finish strong on the slopes in South Korea

Two B.C. skiers competed in the Alpine Skiing Super G, while Kelowna snowboarder finishes ninth

