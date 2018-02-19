5 to start your day

Hundreds of protestors called on the B.C. government to halt speculation in the province’s housing market. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

1. Protesters rally for affordable housing ahead of B.C. budget

The protesters were there just two days ahead of Tuesday’s provincial budget, where the NDP government is expected to unveil action on the hot-rod issue. The rally was organized by the Affordable Action Hub and called on legislators to take action against speculation in B.C.’s housing market. See more >

2. Carbon monoxide leak sends one to hospital in Maple Ridge

Firefighters using breathing equipment made entry into both homes to make sure there were no other patients and they determined that the leak was isolated to the one unit. See more >

3. Police follow stolen car, arrest three suspects thanks to ‘beautiful teamwork’

A trio of alleged criminals fled Surrey RCMP down Fraser Highway around midnight, according to Sgt. Judy Bird of the Abbotsford Police (APD). See more >

4. Eyewitnesses kept driver who hit Langley pedestrian from fleeing

Langley RCMP said a pedestrian escaped with what were described as “very minor” injuries after being hit in the crosswalk by a left-turning vehicle near the intersection of 201A Street and 56 Avenue in Langley City around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. See more >

5. Russell Bidesi found guilty of second-degree murder in Surrey shooting

The conviction comes more than six years after the fatal shooting 28-year-old Bradley McPherson at a house party near 131 Street and 67A Avenue. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

