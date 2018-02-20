5 to start your day

B.C. Premier John Horgan elaborates on the NDP’s Throne Speech in the legislature on Tuesday. (Kristyn Anthony photo)

NDP’s first budget to set spending record for housing, child care

It's the party's first budget in more than a decade, and Premier John Horgan is promising that the budget will will contain additional measures to deal with housing prices, and more.

Dawson Creek man, wanted in court, now missing says B.C. RCMP

Thirty-three year old Jeremiah Alexander Smith's vehicle found abandoned near Hope. He is charged with assault and sexual interference with a minor

Canadians find living in small spaces teaches creativity

Skyrocketing real estate and rental markets across much of the country have some families choosing small spaces over suburban sprawl — and finding unexpected benefits.

Police probe targeted Port Coquitlam shooting

Coquitlam RCMP say that one was injured but that the shooting is believed to be targeted and the residents of the home hit by bullets are known to police.

Surrey averaging one shooting a week in 2018

Stats show shootings are down in the first few weeks of the year, compared to yearly averages in 2016, and 2017.