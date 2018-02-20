5 to start your day

B.C. Premier John Horgan elaborates on the NDP’s Throne Speech in the legislature on Tuesday. (Kristyn Anthony photo)

NDP to release budget today, Dawson Creek man's car found in Hope, and more

NDP’s first budget to set spending record for housing, child care

It's the party's first budget in more than a decade, and Premier John Horgan is promising that the budget will will contain additional measures to deal with housing prices, and more.

Dawson Creek man, wanted in court, now missing says B.C. RCMP

Thirty-three year old Jeremiah Alexander Smith's vehicle found abandoned near Hope. He is charged with assault and sexual interference with a minor

Canadians find living in small spaces teaches creativity

Skyrocketing real estate and rental markets across much of the country have some families choosing small spaces over suburban sprawl — and finding unexpected benefits.

Police probe targeted Port Coquitlam shooting

Coquitlam RCMP say that one was injured but that the shooting is believed to be targeted and the residents of the home hit by bullets are known to police.

Surrey averaging one shooting a week in 2018

Stats show shootings are down in the first few weeks of the year, compared to yearly averages in 2016, and 2017.

VIDEO: B.C. deer caught obeying traffic signs

Surrey awards contract for Hawthorne Park improvements

Roughly $1 million contract is first of three phases of upgrades to the Surrey park

Surrey council votes to cap public hearing speakers to five minutes

Surrey man says the move is ‘destroying open consultations and transparency’

B.C. freestyle skier wins gold

Cassie Sharpe of Comox shines in the halfpipe

Comic Amit Tandon will get Surrey laughing at life’s challenges

Popular South Asian comedian performing Sunday at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre

Elgin Park students protest changes to elective math program

Advanced placement course prepares students for post-secondary studies

VIDEO: Major construction projects in White Rock

Parkade development now underway on waterfront

BCHL Today: Shorthanded scoring binge for Victoria Grizzlies and Krall named POW

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at whats going on around the league and the junior A world.

Search continues for B.C. woman missing in Mexico

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday, Feb. 15 diving in Puerto Vallarta

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada rounds out Day 11 earning gold in 2 more events

Comox Valley’s Cassie Sharpe and fan-favourites Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir all earned golds

Trudeau announces two-way $1 billion investment deal with India

Some of India’s biggest companies to invest more than $250 million in Canada in the coming years

’60s Scoop group educates survivors, pushes rejection of federal settlement

Federal government’s compensation proposal includes $50 million for an Indigenous Healing Foundation

As ‘Black Panther’ shows, inclusion pays at the box office

At the box office, inclusion is paying — and often, it’s paying off big time

Washington senator wants B.C. to follow suit and phase out net-pen fish farms

An American ban will be less effective in the shared ecosystem of the Salish Sea, senator says

