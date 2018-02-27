5 to start your day

Paramedics work on a 42-year-old man Feb. 24 who died after reportedly being struck by a taser during a confrontation with police on Vedder Road in Chilliwack. (Submitted photo)

Chilliwack man’s estranged wife speaks on taser death, Delta police probe school lockdown and more

1. Greyhound passenger speaks of chaos and fear during Coquihalla crash

“I was fearful that we would slide over and fall over there too. We got hit from behind as well. I don’t know what hit us from behind.” See more >

2. Estranged wife of Chilliwack man who died in Taser incident opposed parental visit

The estranged wife of a man who died after being Tasered by police in Chilliwack Saturday said she did not want to drop her four-year-old daughter off for a supervised visit, but she was under a court order to do so. See more >

3. Lower Mainland women falling for illegal ‘gifting cloud’ pyramid schemes

Dozens of Cloverdale women have invested thousands of dollars into illegal pyramid schemes known as “pay-it-forward clouds,” and are actively working to recruit family and friends throughout the Lower Mainland to join them. See more >

4. Pellet gun causes lockdown at two North Delta schools

This is the second time in under two weeks that police have been called to a North Delta high school for a student allegedly in possession of a firearm. See more >

5. Vancouver group tackles loneliness, language barriers through conversation

New program which organizers are hoping to expand stems from the social isolation seniors and those who have no one to communicate with – such as immigrants – often feel. See more >

Nancy Greene-Raine cheers on B.C. Games athletes on the Sun Peaks slopes
Sushi-making robots among tech on display at foodservice trade show

Report finds Surrey’s Aboriginal population is growing, young and underserved

2018 Vital Signs report highlights need for ‘culturally sensitive’ services in Surrey

UPDATE: Truck crashes into Cloverdale home

Homeowner gets call from wife saying ‘someone’s car is in our basement’

Musical ‘Peter Pan’ staged in Surrey with more politically-correct script

Surrey Youth Theatre Company deletes word ‘Indian’ from its production, March 9-11

Eleven-year jail term suggested for former Surrey Sikh temple leader

Baldev Singh Kalsi to be sentenced for manslaughter on March 8

INC Church of Christ donates 5,000 pounds of food to Surrey Food Bank

Donation drive was part of a nation-wide effort that saw 50,000 pounds of food donated across Canada

Sushi-making robots among tech on display at foodservice trade show

The annual RC Show is three days and includes 1,000 exhibits

Abbotsford Police set up Buy and Sell Exchange Zone

Two designated parking spots monitored by video surveillance

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies lose captain and Weatherby wins scoring title

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Ben Stewart rejoins B.C. Liberal caucus

Andrew Wilkinson leads bigger group than B.C. NDP

5 to start your day

Family killed by alleged ‘stalker’ in triple murder-suicide

Grandmother, mother and son killed in triple murder-suicide north of Toronto, family says

MEC not in rush to drop gun-linked company

MEC not rushing to drop gun-linked company as it weighs membership feedback

Patrick Brown ends bid to reclaim former job

Ousted Ontario Tory leader Patrick Brown ends bid to reclaim his former job

Federal budget to focus on gender equality

Liberals take aim at 2019 election with budget to focus on gender equality

