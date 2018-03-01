Kevin Sears, a Surrey resident injured during the mass shooting in Las Vegas last fall, wore a “Vegas Strong” jersey while being honoured as the “Vegas Strong Hero of the Game” at the Vegas Golden Knights hockey game against the visiting Vancouver Canucks last Friday (Feb. 23). (Photo: Alison Linden/Black Press)

5 to start your day

RCMP warning of threatening calls targeting women, gas prices cause chaos in Langley and more

Federal workers rally for immediate action on Phoenix pay system

Those protesting outside the Agassiz Research and Development Centre, as part of a nation-wide rally, said it’s ‘too little, too late’ for the federal government to fix the notoriously problematic pay system. See more >

RCMP warn of disturbing phone calls being made to Lower Mainland women

Police say male caller tells women he’s installed video cameras in their homes and demands she engage in sexually explicit conversation or her family members will be killed. See more >

Abbotsford airline grounded after YXX accident was fined $30,000 last year

The operator of the plane that slid off the runway at Abbotsford International Airport was fined $30,000 last year for repeatedly allowing improperly maintained aircraft to take off, documents who. See more >

Rising gas prices lead to long lineups in Langley

Langley currently has the lowest gas prices in the Lower Mainland, as a minor gas price war seems to have started. See more >

Vegas shooting survivor from Surrey honoured at NHL hockey game

Kevin Sears wore his custom ‘Vegas Strong’ jersey to the game, and even revisited the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival concert site where 58 people were killed. See more >

Black Press nominated for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers Association awards

Transit Police arrest two ‘wanted’ men in Surrey

Suspects were wanted on multiple charges

EDITORIAL: End of the line for Surrey MP

While it was a positive move for MP to step down as caucus chair, it’s time for a more impactful one

Charge laid in Surrey bus assault

Police say attack was unprovoked

Bitcoin, phone spoofing and snail mail fraud all alive in Surrey, police say

Surrey RCMP say they’ll share scams received by officers on their social media channels during Fraud Prevention Month

White Rock apologizes for not being able to save ‘Empress Tree’ in Memorial Park

City says shallow roots extended further than expected.

Teen shooting survivors ‘need to know they’re making a difference’

Peace Arch anti-gun rally to be repeated March 14 at South Surrey border

Semi destroyed in violent crash on Coquihalla

Three semi-trucks and at least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 5 near Kamloops

Cellphone catches fire, delays takeoff of Vancouver-bound flight

Plane was in Toronto, about to depart to Vancouver International Airport

BC WHL player signs with Canucks

Kelowna Rockets top scorer this season, Kole Lind, signs NHL entry level deal with Vancouver

B.C. filmmaker brings life with autistic son to the small screen

Hundreds of hours of home video, turned documentary, to air on major network this month

BCHL Today: Do the Merritt Centennials and Chilliwack Chiefs have a chance?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Parents, Muslim group welcome budget’s $81 million for federal no-fly fixes

Federal money will be used to develop ‘rigorous centralized screening model’ and advocates are pleased

B.C. bride ordered to pay $115,000 after defaming photographer online

Judge ruled in favour of Amara Wedding and its owner, Kitty Chan, against bride Emily Liao

Clearbrook water once again named best in the world

Water supply in Abbotsford wins fifth gold medal in international event

