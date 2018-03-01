5 to start your day

RCMP warning of threatening calls targeting women, gas prices cause chaos in Langley and more

Kevin Sears, a Surrey resident injured during the mass shooting in Las Vegas last fall, wore a “Vegas Strong” jersey while being honoured as the “Vegas Strong Hero of the Game” at the Vegas Golden Knights hockey game against the visiting Vancouver Canucks last Friday (Feb. 23). (Photo: Alison Linden/Black Press)

Federal workers rally for immediate action on Phoenix pay system

Those protesting outside the Agassiz Research and Development Centre, as part of a nation-wide rally, said it’s ‘too little, too late’ for the federal government to fix the notoriously problematic pay system. See more >

RCMP warn of disturbing phone calls being made to Lower Mainland women

Police say male caller tells women he’s installed video cameras in their homes and demands she engage in sexually explicit conversation or her family members will be killed. See more >

. @BCRCMP is warning women in the Lower Mainland of a threatening phone call where a male caller who knows the woman's address claims he is watching her through cameras installed in her home and demands sexually explicit conversation or her family will be killed. More to come. pic.twitter.com/2WCC0YTGZH — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) February 28, 2018

Abbotsford airline grounded after YXX accident was fined $30,000 last year

The operator of the plane that slid off the runway at Abbotsford International Airport was fined $30,000 last year for repeatedly allowing improperly maintained aircraft to take off, documents who. See more >

Rising gas prices lead to long lineups in Langley

Langley currently has the lowest gas prices in the Lower Mainland, as a minor gas price war seems to have started. See more >

Vegas shooting survivor from Surrey honoured at NHL hockey game

Kevin Sears wore his custom ‘Vegas Strong’ jersey to the game, and even revisited the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival concert site where 58 people were killed. See more >

