5 to start your day

Richmond RCMP seek man who kicked woman, Abbotsford woman fined with age-restriction bylaw and more

Richmond RCMP seeking man who kicked librarian at community meeting

The altercation, which happened during a forum for modular housing for the homeless, was all caught on video. See more >

Woman ordered to pay $13,000 in fines for living in age-restricted condo

Coralee Stevens, 48, was given the apartment by her late mother, but a judge has ruled that the age-restriction bylaw at the complex stands. See more >

Crash knocks out power to thousands of Surrey homes

The crash occurred Thursday evening but by Friday morning many residents were still without power. See more >

Liberal MLA says childcare isn’t needed, parents should stay home

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness also said replacing people with machines a better investment than child care. See more >

B.C. Hydro rate freeze refused, rate goes up 3% in April

The B.C. Utilities Commission has refused the NDP government’s planned B.C. Hydro rate freeze, leaving NDP members dissapointed in the decision. See more >

Just Posted

Police, volunteers spread distracted-driving message in White Rock

Events targeted drivers using cellphones to continue through March

Abbotsford man charged after police seize “Zombie Killer” machete, brass knuckles and wig

Warrant had been issued for Albert Fontaine on kidnapping charges from Penticton

Paul Yuzyk Youth Initiative to support inclusive Cloverdale, Langley youth groups

Cloverdale, Langley youth groups promoting inclusion can apply for ‘micro-grants’

Surrey dentist admits to providing unnecessary treatment, faces fines and six-month ban from practice

Dr. Karim Lalani’s practices include Clayton Heights Dental, Panorama Family Dental

Collision on 24 Avenue in South Surrey

Minor injuries reported in three-vehicle crash at 168 Street and 24 Avenue

Semiahmoo Totems advance to provincial hoops semifinals

South Surrey squad to face No. 1 Kelowna Friday event at Langley Events Centre

Conservationists want emergency order to save killer whales

Several groups, such as Ecojustice and David Suzuki Foundation, sent petition to fisheries minister

Racial diversity needed in medical textbooks: study

Researchers looked at more than 4,000 images in four widely medical textbooks

Home sales in Vancouver fall 9% in February

Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver blames rising interest rates, stricter mortgage requirements

B.C. moose snaps roadside selfie

BC Highway Wildlife Cam captures moose selfie and so much more

B.C. mayor says threat to light her house on fire ‘crossed a line’

Peachland’s Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

UBCIC adds voice to concerns of pipeline ‘man camps’

Critics say the ‘hyper-masculine’ camps increase risks of violence against women

PHOTOS: B.C. research students look to upgrade first ‘sailbot’ at sea

The original vessel launched in August 2016, but was blown off course by strong winds

Don’t post about school threats online, call police: RCMP

RCMP say there is no threat or danger and have spoken to youth who caused the situation

