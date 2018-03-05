5 to start your day

A pedestrian was sent to hospital in critical condition following a hit and run Sunday night. (Shane MacKichan photo)

1. UBC student dies in early morning Vancouver crash

Police are investigating after a 21-year-old UBC resident lost control of his vehicle and died after crashing into a tree just before 1 a.m. Sunday. See more >

2. Police hunt for suspect after hit-and-run leaves man in serious condition

Burnaby RCMP are asking for help after a 68-year-old pedestrian was left in critical condition following a hit-and-run Sunday night. See more >

3. One dead after crash in Maple Ridge: RCMP

An eyewitness confirmed a single vehicle went off the road before colliding with a chain link fence. See more >

4. Playoffs! Giants clinch post-season berth for first time in four years

Clinching on home ice — in front of 4,041 fans (the fifth time they have surpassed the 4,000-seat mark at the LEC in 34 games) — was an added bonus as the Giants play six of their final eight games on the road. See more >

Vancouver Giants’ Bowen Byram takes down Kamloops Blazers’ Nick Chyzowski during the Giants 5-4 win on Saturday at the LEC. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Times)

5. Surrey crash between motorcycle and cyclist leaves one with serious injuries: reports

A collision between a motorcycle and a cyclist in Port Kells on Saturday afternoon has reportedly left one person with serious injuries. See more >

Just Posted

New party announces intention to challenge Surrey First in civic election

Surrey Community Alliance President Doug Elford says “it’s time to challenge the Surrey First monopoly on city council.”

Archway mulled for White Rock gateway

Public Art Advisory Committee seeks council guidance

VIDEO: Skilled young cricket players from Surrey have national ambitions

Surrey has close to 1,000 players in British Columbia Mainland Cricket League

VIDEO: City of Surrey launches talent campaign

Initiative highlights career opportunities in Surrey

Homecoming gigs for Surrey-raised guitarist Sveinson (now Daniel James)

Flamingo dates for Brass Camel and Aviator Shades on venue’s March calendar

VIDEO: Trio of champs crowned queens of B.C. provincial basketball

Walnut Grove, South Kamloops and Kelowna the winners at Langley Events Centre

Treat opioid addiction as a chronic disease, says B.C. addictions expert

Lack of longterm care contributing to the 1,400 overdose-related deaths in B.C. last year

VIDEO: B.C. hunter stalked by a cougar

A Campbell River man recorded a close encounter with a cougar

BCHL Today: Alberni Valley Bulldogs on track for first round upset

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

‘I feel scared:’ Indigenous youth call for change after high-profile acquittals

“I feel scared. I feel scared for urban Indigenous young people who are affected by too many systems that fail them.”

Do you want bad drivers to pay up? ICBC asks B.C. residents for input

Indebted auto-insurer asks for public feedback on rate structure

Safe Place campaign for LGBTQ residents expanding to Fraser Valley

A local program will turn stores and civic buildings into safe havens.

B.C. police departments to roll out electronic tickets

Starting March 5, five local police departments will try a pilot program to deliver eTickets

