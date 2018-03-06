5 to start your day

Randeep Match is shown during his 2009 arrest for cocaine possession. (File photo)

1. Abbotsford man sentenced to 6.5 years for 2014 Surrey death

Randeep Match, 36, was sentenced Friday in Surrey provincial court. He also received a lifetime weapons ban. See more >

2. Treat opioid addiction as a chronic disease, says B.C. addictions expert

The problem, Dr. Evan Wood told Black Press, is that the majority of the 1,400 people who died of opioid overdose-related causes didn’t receive the evidence-based treatment that could have saved their lives. See more >

3. Modular housing site selected for downtown Maple Ridge

The site – located at 22534, 22548 and 22556 Royal Crescent – will include 55 modular homes that will be staffed 24 hours, seven days a week, the province announced Monday. See more >

The location for new modular housing in Maple Ridge. (Google Maps)

4. Delta police the first in B.C. to roll out electronic tickets

Police officers will still be on the road and pulling drivers over, the pilot program is intended to make the paperwork side of their job more efficient. See more >

5. Metro Vancouver gas prices could hit $1.54 a litre by the weekend: GasBuddy

And that’s not all: drivers could see prices reach $1.60 by summer. See more >

Just Posted

Shift away from per-pupil school funding would ‘hugely disadvantage’ Surrey: trustee

A review panel that will change the way B.C.’s public schools are funded was announced on March 1

‘That little school’: Surrey’s Khalsa Lions return to 1A basketball provincials

The 49th edition of tourney starts Wednesday at Langley Events Centre

Meet an astronaut, take a free flight, ride in a tank

Girls Fly Too! event returns to Abbotsford Airport this weekend

Abbotsford man sentenced to 6.5 years for 2014 Surrey death

Randeep Match previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in death of Tarsem Dhaliwal

City of Surrey to remove lead from four pool houses this year

This comes after lead abatement at three Surrey pools in 2017

Rivermen edge Eagles in Game 3 of BCHL series

First-round playoff series continues with Game 4 in Surrey; Game 5 shifts to Langley Thursday

B.C. senior celebrates 109th birthday

Salmon Arm’s Lena Johnston looks back on adventure of arriving in the Shuswap

Alberta’s Opposition leader threatens to limit flow of oil to B.C.

United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney threatens to limit flow of oil to B.C., and put toll on natural gas

Half of B.C. millennial women at risk of investment fraud: survey

Only 13 per cent of seniors are at risk, the securities commission found

PM and Trump talk: U.S. in hurry for NAFTA deal, using tariff threat as leverage

rime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump about the threat of tariffs

Canada will meet climate targets despite emissions gap: Environment minister

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says “we’re absolutely committed to meeting our target.”

Canucks come from behind to topple Islanders in OT

Brendan Leipsic scores twice, including the winner, to lift Vancouver to victory

Modular housing site selected for downtown Maple Ridge

Royal Crescent will be location of 55 homes for tent city residents

Most Read

