5 to start your day

Abbotsford man sentenced for a Surrey death, gas prices skyrocket and more

Randeep Match is shown during his 2009 arrest for cocaine possession. (File photo)

1. Abbotsford man sentenced to 6.5 years for 2014 Surrey death

Randeep Match, 36, was sentenced Friday in Surrey provincial court. He also received a lifetime weapons ban. See more >

2. Treat opioid addiction as a chronic disease, says B.C. addictions expert

The problem, Dr. Evan Wood told Black Press, is that the majority of the 1,400 people who died of opioid overdose-related causes didn’t receive the evidence-based treatment that could have saved their lives. See more >

3. Modular housing site selected for downtown Maple Ridge

The site – located at 22534, 22548 and 22556 Royal Crescent – will include 55 modular homes that will be staffed 24 hours, seven days a week, the province announced Monday. See more >

The location for new modular housing in Maple Ridge. (Google Maps)

4. Delta police the first in B.C. to roll out electronic tickets

Police officers will still be on the road and pulling drivers over, the pilot program is intended to make the paperwork side of their job more efficient. See more >

5. Metro Vancouver gas prices could hit $1.54 a litre by the weekend: GasBuddy

And that’s not all: drivers could see prices reach $1.60 by summer. See more >

Gas Price 🚨 #Vancouver and the Lower Mainland to 👀 a 2 cent a litre RISE Wednesday March 7, pushing ⛽️ prices ABOVE $1.50 a litre to 150.9 cents a litre — Dan McTeague (@GasBuddyDan) March 5, 2018

