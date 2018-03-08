Atwal with Liberal Surrey MPs Randeep Sarai and Sukh Dhaliwal in a 2015 Facebook post on the page of Media Waves Communications. (Photo: Facebook)

5 to start your day

Jaspal Atwal talks to the media, a boat on fire in the Pitt River and more

1. Surrey’s Jaspal Atwal expected to speak about India scandal this morning

Jaspal Atwal, who was found guilty of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister on Vancouver Island in 1986, was invited to a Canadian government reception in India. See more >

2. Boat fire at west end of Pitt River Bridge

A witness told Black Press Media that fire trucks were arriving on scene and a tanker boat was on site spraying water at the blaze. See more >

3. DRIVERS BUS-TED: White Rock police get new perspective on distracted driving

White Rock RCMP took distracted-driving enforcement to new heights Wednesday – from the vantage point of TransLink buses – cracking down on motorists who were using their cellphones behind the wheel. See more >

4. B.C. high school senior boys hoops championships underway in Langley

The 73rd annual B.C. high school senior boys basketball championships got underway in four divisions this morning (March 7) at the Langley Events Centre. See more >

In a 3A match-up, Pitt Meadows Marauders forward Benjamin Pollard dribbles the ball against Mark Isfeld Ice guard Alessandro Bovio Wednesday at the Langley Events Centre, on opening day of the B.C. high school senior boys basketball championships. (Troy Landreville/Black Press)

5. UFV professor allegedly caught in Chilliwack Creep Catchers sting

The vigilante anti-pedophile group posted a video of the professor from the Abbotsford campus on its Chilliwack Creep Catchers Facebook page alleging the man thought he was coming to meet a 13-year-old boy at a local McDonald’s. See more >

Most Canadians can’t name achievements of famous women: poll

