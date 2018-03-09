5 to start your day

Chilliwack woman gets 4.5 years for tax evasion, babies welcomed in the legislature and more

Chilliwack woman convicted of counselling tax evasion sentenced to 4.5 years jail

Defiant to the end, belligerent to the court process, and seemingly oblivious to the fraudulent nature of the scheme she adhered to and foisted on others, Debbie Arlene Anderson said she will appeal her conviction as an educator with Paradigm Education Group. See more >

B.C. legislature declares kids no longer ’strangers’ in chamber

MLAs of all parties voted unanimously Thursday to change the standing rules of the legislature, which currently include children among “strangers” who are not allowed to enter the chamber when it is in session. See more >

NDP house leader @mikefarnworthbc introduces motion to allow babies in the legislative chamber. They are now "strangers" and not allowed #WomensDay #BCLeg pic.twitter.com/rLX9BxGHFC — Tom Fletcher (@tomfletcherbc) March 8, 2018

Jaspal Atwal speaks out on India scandal

Reading from a prepared statement, Atwal expressed his remorse for his crime and told reporters he was “completely shocked and devastated” when his presence made headlines. See more >

Less snow good news for Lower Mainland bridge costs

According to the transportation ministry, they spent $300,000 to clear ice and snow off the Alex Fraser Bridge and $1.7 million to clear it off the Port Mann Bridge. See more >

WATCH: How would you spend $500 in one minute?

Hope resident Terry Madsen had a mere 60 seconds to grab all he could from the aisles of a grocery store. See more >