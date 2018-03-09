5 to start your day

Chilliwack woman gets 4.5 years for tax evasion, babies welcomed in the legislature and more

Chilliwack woman convicted of counselling tax evasion sentenced to 4.5 years jail

Defiant to the end, belligerent to the court process, and seemingly oblivious to the fraudulent nature of the scheme she adhered to and foisted on others, Debbie Arlene Anderson said she will appeal her conviction as an educator with Paradigm Education Group. See more >

B.C. legislature declares kids no longer ’strangers’ in chamber

MLAs of all parties voted unanimously Thursday to change the standing rules of the legislature, which currently include children among “strangers” who are not allowed to enter the chamber when it is in session. See more >

Jaspal Atwal speaks out on India scandal

Reading from a prepared statement, Atwal expressed his remorse for his crime and told reporters he was “completely shocked and devastated” when his presence made headlines. See more >

Less snow good news for Lower Mainland bridge costs

According to the transportation ministry, they spent $300,000 to clear ice and snow off the Alex Fraser Bridge and $1.7 million to clear it off the Port Mann Bridge. See more >

WATCH: How would you spend $500 in one minute?

Hope resident Terry Madsen had a mere 60 seconds to grab all he could from the aisles of a grocery store. See more >

Previous story
One B.C. man’s icy answer to affordable housing

Just Posted

VIDEO: Inside look at Surrey’s new $68M biofuel facility that turns food to fuel

Port Kells project a ‘milestone’ in municipal waste management, says City of Surrey

White Rock United Church redevelopment receives strong support

Some residents continue to express concerns about height, massing and impact on the neighbourhood

Surrey schools will have an extra Pro-D day next year

Surrey trustees vote to reschedule two non-instructional days and add one more

White Rock Princess Party changing hands

Event will be co-ordinated by Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

South Surrey overpass repairs ‘nearly complete’

Northbound lanes on 152 Street and Highway 99 expected to reopen ‘in the coming days’

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of having multiple wives

Poster in B.C. schools about white privilege hits nerve with some parents

Schools in the Gold Trail District display posters of officials sharing experiences with racism

‘Trump doesn’t care much about the rules,’ says former minister of internatinal trade

MP Ed Fast spoke to farmers about NAFTA negotiations

BCHL Today: Prince George and Powell River close to moving on

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Prince Rupert Grain cancels 350,000 tonnes of business

Average of 18-day wait time for grain vessels in Port of Prince Rupert on B.C.’s North Coast

VIDEO: Brenda Lucki to lead RCMP as force struggles with bullying, sexism

Trudeau confirms appointment of 31-year veteran Brenda Lucki as the Mounties’ new chief commissioner

5 to start your day

Chilliwack woman gets 4.5 years for tax evasion, babies welcomed in the legislature and more

Fight for autism diagnosis arduous for adults in B.C.

Public funding scarcely available for people over 19 with the disorder

Most Read

l -->