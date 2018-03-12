The 152 Street overpass is now open. (Tracy Holmes photo)

5 to start your day

A body pulled from the Fraser River, the South Surrey overpass re-opens and more

1. South Surrey overpass re-opens after three months

The 152 Street/Highway 99 was open both directions Sunday following more than three months of single-direction traffic. See more >

2. Surrey staff recommend ban on retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits

It’s a move Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner has said she “completely supports.” See more >

Cats and dogs could soon be a thing of the past in Surrey pet stores. (Wikimedia photo)

3. Suspicious fire destroys SUV in Langley

The SUV was completely destroyed and it appears the license plates had been removed. See more >

The car was found in the same location as a different car was torched after a February homicide. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)

4. Large brush fire by the Golden Ears Bridge in Maple Ridge

The fire is being described as around 15 metres by 8 metres with flames. See more >

5. Police probe ‘suspicious’ death after elderly man pulled from Fraser River

The 70-year-old man was given first aid at the scene and then taken to Richmond General Hospital where he later died. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

Just Posted

Surrey staff recommend ban on retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits

It’s a move Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner has said she “completely supports”

UPDATE: South Surrey overpass re-opens after three months

Northbound lanes on 152 Street and Highway 99 was announced Friday to reopen ‘in the coming days’

Surrey RCMP investigate Sunday morning shooting in Newton

Witness says pile of bullet casings were left at scene but no victims have been found

Surrey’s Semiahmoo Secondary takes silver in B.C. basketball championship

Burnaby South and Semiahmoo squads faced off in the B.C. 4A boys basketball final in Langley

Surrey’s Miguel Tomley scores astonishing 180 points at B.C. basketball championship

Tamanawis Wildcats player’s name is now atop the record books

SLIDESHOW: Semiahmoo First Nation powwow

Event to continue Sunday

5 to start your day

A body pulled from the Fraser River, the South Surrey overpass re-opens and more

Police probe ‘suspicious’ death after elderly man pulled from Fraser River

Richmond RCMP say the man was not known to police

Five dead after helicopter crash in New York City’s East River

The private helicopter was doing a photo shoot

Search continues for accomplished B.C. climber missing in Alaskan range

Marc-Andre Leclerc, 24, of Squamish, B.C., has been missing for close to a week

Brian McKeever becomes Canada’s most decorated winter Paralympian

38-year-old visually impaired cross-country skier won the 20-kilometre event Monday in Pyeongchang

Top-eight Paralympics debut for Minard

Vernon snowboarder reaches quarterfinals in PyeongChang; wheelchair curlers suffer first losses

VIDEO: Suspicious fire destroys SUV in Langley

Police investigating

Oliver Ekman-Larsson nets lone goal as Coyotes slide past Canucks 1-0

Vancouver shut out for the sixth time this season

Most Read

  • REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

    In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

  • 5 to start your day

    A body pulled from the Fraser River, the South Surrey overpass re-opens and more

l -->