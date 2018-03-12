5 to start your day

A body pulled from the Fraser River, the South Surrey overpass re-opens and more

The 152 Street overpass is now open. (Tracy Holmes photo)

1. South Surrey overpass re-opens after three months

The 152 Street/Highway 99 was open both directions Sunday following more than three months of single-direction traffic. See more >

2. Surrey staff recommend ban on retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits

It’s a move Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner has said she “completely supports.” See more >

Cats and dogs could soon be a thing of the past in Surrey pet stores. (Wikimedia photo)

3. Suspicious fire destroys SUV in Langley

The SUV was completely destroyed and it appears the license plates had been removed. See more >

The car was found in the same location as a different car was torched after a February homicide. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)

4. Large brush fire by the Golden Ears Bridge in Maple Ridge

The fire is being described as around 15 metres by 8 metres with flames. See more >

5. Police probe ‘suspicious’ death after elderly man pulled from Fraser River

The 70-year-old man was given first aid at the scene and then taken to Richmond General Hospital where he later died. See more >

