Three pedestrians were hit in Abbotsford Monday. (Vikki Hopes/Abby News)

5 to start your day

Heat records broken in the Lower Mainland, Surrey bans pet sales and more

1. Children, ages 2 and 5, and grandmother struck by car

The trio were struck by a Toyota Yaris on Ridgeview Drive just east of Townline Road at about 8:15 a.m. See more >

2. Lower Mainland hits record high spring temps

White Rock was the warmest place in the region at 21.7 degrees, beating out a record of 18.3 degrees set in 1965. See more >

3. Surrey council approves ban on retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits

A staff report notes that there are currently 22 licensed pet retail locations in the City of Surrey. See more >

No more pet stores in Surrey. (Wikimedia Commons)

4. Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools practise keeping students safe

In Canada, there have been 15 shootings at schools and post secondary institutions since 1975. See more >

Schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows practiced a lockdown. (Michael Hall/Maple Ridge News)

5. Hells Angel fires lawyer in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack Monday

Neil ‘Nitro’ Cantrill charged with two others with extortion, kidnapping for alleged incident in Hope. See more >

. Full-patch Hells Angels members pose for a photo at a gathering in Victoria on April 1, 2017. (Joel Tansey/Goldstream News Gazette)

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alex Ovechkin joins NHL’s exclusive 600-goal club

Just Posted

Surrey awards $3.3M contract for phase two of Hawthorne Park improvements

City says wetland habitat will be ‘densely planted, incorporating approximately 250 trees and over 14,000 shrubs’

Johnston Road archway could cost $1 million

Gateway project proposed to welcome visitors to White Rock

Surrey council approves ban on retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits

It’s a move Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner has said she “completely supports”

Council advised to release hold on in-limbo Rosemary Heights developments

Staff report recommends amendments to South Surrey neighbourhood’s plan

Cloverdale Skating Club prepares to skate down memory lane

This year’s performance will feature numbers from the group’s last 20 years of shows

‘We should be building a world that welcomes everybody’

#PressForProgress event held Friday in South Surrey

Skier dies at ski resort in East Kootenays

Calgary resident hits tree while skiing with family; airlifted to hospital

Body of B.C. Wildfire evacuee found in Kamloops settling pond

Body found on Domtar site has been identified.

5 to start your day

Heat records broken in the Lower Mainland, Surrey bans pet sales and more

Lower Mainland hits record high spring temps

White Rock, Pitt Meadows and Abbotsford were the warmest places in B.C.

Feds’ unheralded $102B rainy day fund kept for the improbable, like cyberattacks

The federal government committed hundreds of millions of dollars in its recent budget to help reinforce Canada’s cyber defences

Rescuers hope for better weather in Alaska search for B.C. climber

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help with search efforts in Juneau

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

Blizzard warnings up for third nor’easter hitting Northeast

Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds

Most Read

l -->