5 to start your day

1. Missing B.C. climber’s father reports his son is dead in Alaska

The family of missing British Columbia rock climber Marc-Andre Leclerc is reporting on social media that Leclerc and his climbing companion have died while attempting a new route on a mountain in Alaska.

2. Large early morning fire at Surrey strip mall

A witness at the scene said several businesses in the two-storey building are affected, and more than 30 firefighters were called in to fight the blaze.

3. Kalsi sentenced to 11 years, after his wife ‘was left to die on the bedroom floor’

Baldev Singh Kalsi had admitted in November to killing his wife in July 2014. Police at that time said she was found in severe medical distress at a home in the 19400-block of 32 Avenue.

4. Modular homes won’t help homeless, says former Maple Ridge councillor

"This, on the face of it, doesn't look like it will solve anything," said the past-president of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce and who is considering running for mayor or council in the fall.

5. WorkSafeBC speaker shares horrific workplace accident with students

Sept. 18, 2006: Lying in a pool of blood, Mark Johnson peered up at a star-filled sky and thought, "Please God, make it stop."

