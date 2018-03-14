Agassiz man Marc-Andre Leclerc has died, his father posted on social media. (@mdre92/Instagram)

5 to start your day

Father of missing B.C. climber says he has died, a fire in a Surrey strip mall and more

1. Missing B.C. climber’s father reports his son is dead in Alaska

The family of missing British Columbia rock climber Marc-Andre Leclerc is reporting on social media that Leclerc and his climbing companion have died while attempting a new route on a mountain in Alaska. See more >

2. Large early morning fire at Surrey strip mall

A witness at the scene said several businesses in the two-storey building are affected, and more than 30 firefighters were called in to fight the blaze. See more >

3. Kalsi sentenced to 11 years, after his wife ‘was left to die on the bedroom floor’

Baldev Singh Kalsi had admitted in November to killing his wife in July 2014. Police at that time said she was found in severe medical distress at a home in the 19400-block of 32 Avenue. See more >

4. Modular homes won’t help homeless, says former Maple Ridge councillor

“This, on the face of it, doesn’t look like it will solve anything,” said the past-president of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce and who is considering running for mayor or council in the fall. See more >

5. WorkSafeBC speaker shares horrific workplace accident with students

Sept. 18, 2006: Lying in a pool of blood, Mark Johnson peered up at a star-filled sky and thought, “Please God, make it stop.” See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Costumed fans went wild for HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver

Just Posted

UPDATE: Surrey crews still battling ‘hot spots’ at business park fire

A witness at the scene says 30 firefighters were called in to battle the early morning blaze in Newton

Kalsi sentenced to 11 years, after his wife ‘was left to die on the bedroom floor’

Previous defence lawyer and Crown had agreed that an 11-year term would be appropriate

Pitbull attacks, kills mini-poodle in White Rock

The city says the pitbull was voluntarily euthanized by its owner

White Rock prepares for $1m gateway

Council endorses staff recommendations for funding, design process

Mysterious stink sees Surrey school evacuated

Students at Adams Road Elementary school in Cloverdale had Tuesday off as a result

One in custody following theft from South Surrey grocery store

RCMP make arrest on 24 Avenue, east of King George Boulevard

B.C. man attempts to contact extraterrestrials in the Shuswap

Dan Berg performs meditation to try to interact with visitors from other worlds

Strict mortgage rules slow B.C. home sales

BC Real Estate Association says sales dropped nearly six per cent last month

5 to start your day

Father of missing B.C. climber says he has died, a fire in a Surrey strip mall and more

Missing B.C. climber’s father reports his son is dead in Alaska

Father of B.C. climber reports his son and another climber are dead in Alaska

Lights out, flights grounded as storm lashes Atlantic region

Electricity was out for 51,000 homes and businesses early Wednesday in Nova Scotia

UK expels 23 Russian diplomats over spy poisoning

Russia will only cooperate with Britain on the investigation into last week’s poisoning if it receives samples of the nerve agent that is believed to have been used

Facing death penalty, Florida school shooting suspect in court

Florida prosecutors announced that they will seek the death penalty against Cruz, a former student charged in the fatal shooting of 17 people

US students stage school walkouts to protest gun violence

Students across the country plan walkouts to protest gun violence

Most Read

l -->