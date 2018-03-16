Enver Creek school in Surrey. (Google Maps)

5 to start your day

Abbotsford school district denies SOGI walkout claims, IIO BC probes Vancouver incident and more

Man sets himself on fire at McDonalds, police watchdog investigating

Vancouver police said in a statement that officers tried to negotiate with the man, using “less lethal arwen rounds” while firefighters used a high pressure hose, but he “lit himself and parts of the restaurant on fire.” See more >

Student stabbed near Surrey’s Enver Creek Secondary

Surrey RCMP believe it was a “consensual, agreed upon fight” that was initiated on school grounds but actually occurred a short ways away. See more >

School district denies claim 100+ students walked out of SOGI presentation

Claims that more than 100 students walked out of a school presentation about sexuality and gender are “completely erroneous,” according to the Abbotsford School District’s spokesperson. See more >

Woman ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver in Whistler

In a statement, Joanna Harrington says she believes the driving instructor was “more focused on using his student to play games with other drivers than focusing on what he should have been focusing on.” See more >

B.C. Housing just wants to build, with or without Maple Ridge

The issue of shelters and housing for the homeless is still dividing the community and it’s exhausting, one homeless advocate says. See more >

Previous story
Scientists find microplastics in B.C. water samples, launch campaign

Just Posted

White Rock students fuelling the brain with exercise

Eaton Arrowsmith adopts exercise routine

Iron Soldier fights to walk again as he leaves legacy in Surrey

BRAIN AWARENESS WEEK: Former Army Reserve captain is helping change the world’s understanding of the brain’s ability to rewire itself

Student stabbed near Surrey’s Enver Creek Secondary

Surrey RCMP believe it was a ‘consensual, agreed upon fight’ that occurred a short ways away from the school

Surrey wine collector was a ‘booze loser’ for month in cancer-fighting cause

Rob Charlton went alcohol-free in February to raise $2,000 for BC Cancer Foundation

Nominees sought for Surrey’s 7th Annual Top 25 Under 25 Awards

The Surrey Board of Trade is calling for young people who got the right stuff

Scientists find microplastics in B.C. water samples, launch campaign

Ocean Wise kicks off #BePlasticWise, calling on British Columbians to reduce their plastic waste

5 to start your day

Abbotsford school district denies SOGI walkout claims, IIO BC probes Vancouver incident and more

Man sets himself on fire at B.C. restaurant, police watchdog investigating

Vancouver police say man brought gasoline can into McDonald’s, threatened to light himself on fire

Mother convicted of killing daughters in ‘honour killing’ ordered deported

A woman found guilty in 2012 of murdering her three daughters in a so-called mass honour killing has been stripped or her permanent residency and ordered deported from Canada

B.C. woman ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver

The B.C. woman was ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver on Sea-to-Sky Highway

Manufacturing sales fell 1.0 per cent in January: Statistics Canada

Motor vehicle, aerospace and primary metal industries lead drop in manufacturing sales

Ontario Tories say Brown ineligible to run in riding for spring election

Former PC leader Patrick Brown stepped down in January amid sexual misconduct allegations he denies

Trans Mountain granted injunction against pipeline protesters at two B.C. sites

Protesters must be restrained from obstructing the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, says a British Columbia Supreme Court judge

B.C. trucker rescues woman found unconscious along highway

Chance glimpse changes two lives forever

Most Read

l -->