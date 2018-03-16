5 to start your day

Man sets himself on fire at McDonalds, police watchdog investigating

Vancouver police said in a statement that officers tried to negotiate with the man, using “less lethal arwen rounds” while firefighters used a high pressure hose, but he “lit himself and parts of the restaurant on fire.” See more >

@iiobc has deployed investigators to an incident in Vancouver involving a male who suffered injuries https://t.co/h51iShDe99 — IIOBC (@iiobc) March 16, 2018

Student stabbed near Surrey’s Enver Creek Secondary

Surrey RCMP believe it was a “consensual, agreed upon fight” that was initiated on school grounds but actually occurred a short ways away. See more >

Surrey RCMP believe it was a “consensual, agreed upon fight” that was initiated on school grounds but actually occurred a short ways away. Youth unit investigating. The boy who was stabbed was not seriously injured, according to the district. #SurreyBChttps://t.co/oT6F6M0Pt3 — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) March 15, 2018

School district denies claim 100+ students walked out of SOGI presentation

Claims that more than 100 students walked out of a school presentation about sexuality and gender are “completely erroneous,” according to the Abbotsford School District’s spokesperson. See more >

Woman ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver in Whistler

In a statement, Joanna Harrington says she believes the driving instructor was “more focused on using his student to play games with other drivers than focusing on what he should have been focusing on.” See more >

B.C. Housing just wants to build, with or without Maple Ridge

The issue of shelters and housing for the homeless is still dividing the community and it’s exhausting, one homeless advocate says. See more >