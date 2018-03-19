(Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

5 to start your day

Kinder Morgan protests heat up, a horse rescued from a muddy field and more

1. Horse found stuck in muddy field rescued in Maple Ridge

George, a 15-year-old rescue himself, was found by Jeff Dulong at around 7 a.m. lying in the mud of his outdoor arena in the 21300 block of 128 Avenue. See more >

2. Georgia Viaduct to shut down for the JUNOs red carpet

The JUNOs, which will be hosted by Michael Buble, are scheduled for Saturday, March 25 at Rogers Arena. See more >

3. Rescue boat theft marks third in 3 years for Agassiz-based SAR team

The Spirit of Harrison boat has been used to save countless lives in one of the Lower Mainlands busiest lakes since it went into service 25 years ago. See more >

4. Anti-pipeline protestors block Kinder Morgan tanker near Seattle

Sunday’s action comes after 28 protestors were arrested in Burnaby and ahead of a week of planned pipeline protests in Metro Vancouver. See more >

Anti-pipeline protestors blocked a tanker near Seattle Sunday. (Mosquito Fleet photo)

5. Some surprises in new book about B.C. labour movement

The book quotes the opinion of historian John Lutz, who said “coal would not have been mined in the 1840s and 1850s (without indigenous workers), sawmills would have been unable to function in the 1860s and 1870s, and canneries would have had neither fishing fleet nor fish processors.” See more >

Scientists find microplastics in B.C. water samples, launch campaign

