5 to start your day

Some puppies need naming, a police-involved death in South Surrey and more

1. YVR wants you to help name three new puppies

The Vancouver International Airport has three brand-new golden retriever puppies ready to be trained in partnership with Pacific Assistance Dog Society. See more >

2. ‘A perfect storm’: Gas prices could hit $1.60 by April, expert says

If you think 154.9 cents a litre at the gas pump is painful, one expert has some bad news: the price could go even higher in the next week. See more >

3. Man dies while being taken into custody in South Surrey neighbourhood

Surrey RCMP received multiple calls that a man was standing in the intersection of 10 Avenue and 161A Street, yelling and in distress, at around 1:40 p.m. on Monday afternoon (Mar. 19). See more >

4. Officer looking for distracted drivers knocked down by truck trailer

The officer was said to be a member of the Integrated Road Safety Unit (IRSU) who was looking for drivers using cell phones on Fraser Highway at the 200 Street intersection. See more >

5. Body of missing Australian woman found in Whistler lake

Bystanders called police at 7:30 p.m. after they discovered what they thought were human remains at the north end of Alpha Lake, the RCMP said Monday. See more >

Just Posted

Teenager reportedly stabbed at Surrey gas station

A witness said there were dozens of teenagers screaming and arguing in the parking lot after the incident

Pink’s Comedy Club to open at Surrey’s Flamingo with Ivan Decker show

Opening-night event April 12 at King George Boulevard venue

Free parking not in the cards for Fraser Valley hospitals

Chair says board may look at ways to make parking easier, but not free

Man dies while being taken into custody in South Surrey neighbourhood

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has opened an investigation into the incident

Driver sought in connection with South Surrey hit-and-run

Police say 38-year-old pedestrian suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

Multiple people injured in school shooting at Maryland high school

FBI is on scene

Murder charges upgraded for B.C. man accused of killing wife and daughters

Crown approved new information on Jacob Forman’s file

Janet Austin announced as B.C.’s new lieutenant governor

Austin has served as YWCA Metro Vancouver CEO since 2003

Ex-French president Sarkozy in custody on Gadhafi claims

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was placed in custody as part of an investigation that he received millions of euros in illegal financing

Hockey pioneer Kwong dies at 94

Vernon’s Larry Kwong was the first player to break NHL colour barrier in 1948

How Facebook likes could profile voters for manipulation

Facebook suspended Cambridge Analytica, a data-analysis firm worked for Trump’s 2016 campaign

Uber suspends self-driving car tests after fatality

A woman walking outside a crosswalk in Phoenix was killed when she was hit by a self-driving car

