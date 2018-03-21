5 to start your day

A serious crash in Langley, Surrey man wanted in connection to vicious assault and more

1. Serious crash in Langley closes Fraser Highway

Two people have been sent to hospital with serious injuries. See more >

2. Canada-wide warrant issued for Surrey suspect in ‘vicious’ attack on autistic man

A 25-year-old Surrey man is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to a “vicious” attack on an autistic man in Mississauga. See more >

3. Langley City hits up province for higher share of pot revenue

The City lobbied the B.C. government for half of the provincial share of the pot tax revenues to pay for the effects of legalization. See more >

4. Auditors couldn’t tell if Fraser Health executives bought booze on taxpayers’ dime

Administrators failed to produce hundreds of receipts for more than $22,000 in expenses claimed during Dr. Nigel Murray’s tenure as chief executive officer, according to a “confidential” report obtained by The News. See more >

5. RCMP warn public to stop pouring gas on fires after three incidents

The Squamish fire chief said that doing so could cause “excruciating burns and possible disfigurement.” See more >

VIDEO: Canada-wide warrant issued for Surrey suspect in ‘vicious’ attack on autistic man

Ronjot Singh Dhami, 25, is wanted for one count of aggravated assault

Surrey Dodgeball League celebrates 10 seasons

The Surrey league has grown from ten to 64 teams in the past five years

Auditors couldn’t tell if Fraser Health executives bought booze on taxpayers’ dime

Review from 2014 says one administrator bought Bose headphones on company credit card

GOLF: Sizzling round of 67 helps Surrey preteen score 16-stroke tourney win

Justin Bjornson wins Peewee Boys title at MJT season-opener, his brother Bailey third in Bantam

Surrey’s Indoor Sprint Triathlon helps newcomers get their feet wet

Second annual TRI event at Guildford rec centre on Sunday, March 25

VIDEO: Teen girl sent to hospital after fight stemming from house party

A witness said there were dozens of teenagers screaming and arguing in the parking lot after the incident

B.C. emergency alert system being tested Wednesday

Alarm tone and message will play on TV and radio

BC Conservatives pumped by poll results

Surge in popularity has BC party picturing elected representatives in Victoria

BREAKING: Serious crash closes Fraser Highway in Langley

Fraser closed near 232 street

Vancouver Island university develops program to help kids cope with overdose crisis

A child and youth care professor worked with students to develop projects focused on children, families and communities dealing with opioids.

Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016: source

Cambridge Analytica has been accused of improperly using information from more than 50 million Facebook accounts

No opting out: Canadians to get emergency alerts on their phones soon

Canada’s wireless providers are preparing for a looming update to the National Public Alerting System

Just For Laughs sold to Howie Mandel

Just For Laughs sold to Howie Mandel and U.S. company ICM Partners

