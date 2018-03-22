5 to start your day

A famous bunny sidelined in Chilliwack, multiple vehicles torched in Aldergrove and more

1. Rupert the Bunny sidelined due to deadly virus outbreak

The famous bunny stopped public appearances when the outbreak of rabbit haemorrhagic disease was announced. See more >

2. RCMP investigate after more than one vehicle torched at Aldergrove home

Assistant fire chief Bruce Ferguson said the department doesn’t usually investigate vehicle fires, but given that it is the second time that they have been called to the address recently, they consider the blaze suspicious. See more >

Nicole Doerksen lives nearby and managed to snap some pictures and video of a vehicle fire Tuesday morning that RCMP says is suspicious. It’s the second fire at the Aldergrove neighbourhood in a month. (Nicole Doerksen photo)

3. Former Pitt Meadows councillor sentenced to nine months for sexual assault

An additional three year probation will ban David Murray from Pitt Meadows except driving through, as well as no contact with the victim or her family, and counselling as directed by a probation officer. See more >

David Murray's victim read impact statement that she "felt unsafe in the world" after assault. — NewCorbettjourno (@NeilCorbett18) March 21, 2018

4. Second suspect wanted in attack on autistic man was alleged target in 2015 shooting

Parmvir (Parm) Chahil, 21, is now the subject of a Canada-wide warrant for aggravated assault in relation to the attack that took place March 13 at the Square One bus terminal. See more >

N/R Peel Police – Investigators Identify Second Suspect in Vicious Assault – https://t.co/SxCwi4Iefz pic.twitter.com/yQNpvBptbw — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) March 21, 2018

5. Lower Mainland could see spring flurries

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Thursday morning, forecasting showers, flurries and hail for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. See more >