Rupert the Bunny has been sidelined. (Chilliwack Progress photo)

5 to start your day

A famous bunny sidelined in Chilliwack, multiple vehicles torched in Aldergrove and more

1. Rupert the Bunny sidelined due to deadly virus outbreak

The famous bunny stopped public appearances when the outbreak of rabbit haemorrhagic disease was announced. See more >

2. RCMP investigate after more than one vehicle torched at Aldergrove home

Assistant fire chief Bruce Ferguson said the department doesn’t usually investigate vehicle fires, but given that it is the second time that they have been called to the address recently, they consider the blaze suspicious. See more >

Nicole Doerksen lives nearby and managed to snap some pictures and video of a vehicle fire Tuesday morning that RCMP says is suspicious. It’s the second fire at the Aldergrove neighbourhood in a month. (Nicole Doerksen photo)

3. Former Pitt Meadows councillor sentenced to nine months for sexual assault

An additional three year probation will ban David Murray from Pitt Meadows except driving through, as well as no contact with the victim or her family, and counselling as directed by a probation officer. See more >

4. Second suspect wanted in attack on autistic man was alleged target in 2015 shooting

Parmvir (Parm) Chahil, 21, is now the subject of a Canada-wide warrant for aggravated assault in relation to the attack that took place March 13 at the Square One bus terminal. See more >

5. Lower Mainland could see spring flurries

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Thursday morning, forecasting showers, flurries and hail for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. See more >

Starbucks to unveil latest creation: crystal ball frappuccino

Free ‘Fighting Against Racism’ forum in Surrey this weekend

Organizers say aim of Surrey event is to provide ‘educational insight into the issue to help find definitive solutions’

Tree-removal at site of future South Surrey park ‘necessary’

City says many of 26 trees cut last week for Sunnyside Saddle Club Park were unhealthy

Metro gas prices hit 155.7 cents a litre and higher

Lower Mainland could see 1.60 cents by April

Delta’s Brit Lions rugby club celebrating 90 years of blood, sweat, tears and cheers

“[It’s] more than a community, it’s a family.”

Lawyer for Surrey suspect in beating of man with autism says he’s not guilty

Ronjot Singh Dhami will turn himself in, lawyer said

Video: Diplomats clean South Surrey shoreline

Canadian, American government officials collect garbage near Peace Arch Park

Quebec daycare subsidies offer warning for B.C., study says

Over-55 women more likely to join paid workforce than young mothers

Travellers urged to be careful after Coquitlam travel agency has licence revoked

Regulating body shut down Kimiya Travel Ltd. on Friday

Heavy ice off Canada coast strands pod of dolphins, fixating small town

The small Newfoundland community, Heart’s Delight, is fixated on plight of trapped dolphins

Foreign election interference a reality, says Trudeau after Putin re-election

Trudeau said the heavy use of social media and interference by foreign actors are the new reality in elections.

Canadians joining #DeleteFacebook amid fears of electoral meddling

Privacy experts say numerous Canadians are taking to other social media platforms to join in on the #DeleteFacebook hashtag

Schools close as spring snow storm tracks toward Maritime provinces

Schools are closing across the Maritime provinces as a spring snow storm tracks towards the region.

