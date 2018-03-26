5 to start your day

Federal court dismisses B.C. Trans Mountain appeal, driver crashes in Massey Tunnel and more

1. Driver crashes, is in serious condition after driving wrong way through Massey Tunnel

Insp. Nav Hothi told Black Press Media that police “received a lot of 911 calls about a vehicle travelling southbound in the northbound land in the Massey Tunnel.” See more >

2. Transit Police need help identifying suspects after violent assault on Surrey bus

A 61-year-old woman was left with a broken arm, a cracked sternum and minor head trauma. See more >

3. No red flags in expense audit, says former Fraser Health boss who fired Murray

Wynne Powell, who was tasked with turning around the beleaguered organization when he was appointed acting chair of Fraser Health, says that while the audit turned up some receipts that didn’t abide by policy, nothing suggested the widespread misuse of expense accounts. See more >

4. VIDEO: Rollover crash in Langley

The occupants of the vehicle, an adult and a child, had extricated themselves prior to emergency crews arriving and were transported to hospital as a precaution. See more >

5. B.C. ‘very disappointed’ by federal court decision to not hear Trans Mountain appeal

In a statement, environment minister George Heyman said that B.C. “will continue to explore other legal ways” to fight the pipeline expansion. See more >

