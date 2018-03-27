5 to start your day

Police and protestors at an earlier anti-Kinder Morgan protest. (Rogue Collective photo)

1. Man arrested, RCMP officer hurt at Burnaby anti-pipeline protest

A 41-year-old man is facing possible charges after he allegedly removed a City of Burnaby survey monument, and demonstrators at the nearby Kinder Morgan protest site rushed over to help as he was being arrested. See more >

2. Surrey suspect in ‘vicious’ attack on autistic man turns himself in

Peel Police Constable Harinder Sohi told the Now-Leader that Ronjot Dhami, last known to reside in Surrey, turned himself in Monday morning in Brampton. See more >

3. Abigail the goat is getting used to the hustle and bustle of Langley sanctuary

Happy Herd animal sanctuary has grown by one goat that is on now the mend. See more >

4. Teen cyclist struck in Brookswood expected to recover from injuries

Langley RCMP said it appeared the teen crossed the street between crosswalks in the 3900 block of 200 Street and was struck by the northbound jeep around 1:40 p.m. See more >

5. Ridge RCMP catch car going 90 km/h over speed limit

Ridge Meadows RCMP impounded a car Sunday along Golden Ears Way and ticketed the driver for going 90 km/h over the speed limited. See more >

